Saturday Night Live has been a cultural institution for over four decades, producing countless unforgettable moments that have seared themselves into our collective consciousness. Of course, one of the biggest attractions of the sketch comedy series is the original songs it produces. Among these are a number of hilarious and catchy musical numbers that have become so beloved that they've transcended the show and become cultural touchstones in their own right. A very recent addition to SNL’s pantheon of famous sketch songs is recording artist SZA’s "Big Boys". The song featured on the December 3, 2022, episode of the variety series, hosted by Keke Palmer. The video sees Palmer, SZA, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson admiring the plus-sized men in the wintertime.

SNL’s had many a hit in its time when it comes to viral music, but this ode to plus-size men is certainly one of its biggest. In the past songs like Dick in a Box (The Lonely Island feat. Justin Timberlake) and I'm on a Boat (The Lonely Island feat. T-Pain) broke through to mainstream audiences, but the impact of "Big Boys" is easier to see given its YouTube success and what a massive hit it is on TikTok. The latter is a good example of SNL songs finding success as it was nominated for a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. And "Big Boys" may eventually end up winning something too given the popularity of the track.

"Big Boys" Returns With Pedro Pascal

It's no surprise that SNL itself saw fit to revisit the song in a later episode with host Pedro Pascal, which saw his character chance upon fan cams of himself with the Big Boys song playing in the background, much like how it is being used by fans of the song online. All of this has contributed to the growth of the song on social media platforms. SZA too has been taken aback by the strength of the song, and unofficial audios for the song have populated TikTok and been used almost two million times.

SNL's sketch songs have had a significant impact on popular culture, and they continue to be celebrated and referenced long after they first aired. "Natalie Raps", the 2006 Natalie Portman and The Lonely Island song where actress Natalie Portman rapped about her life, career, and public persona was another memorable hit for the series. The song, which was written and performed by The Lonely Island, included explicit lyrics and adult content that greatly contrasted with Portman's typically demure and serious image. The sketch went viral and helped to establish Portman as a comedic force to be reckoned with. It remains one of SNL's most memorable and talked-about musical moments.

Suffice it to say, SNL has had many a hit, but "Big Boys" still feels very refreshing and is unsurprisingly a big deal on Tiktok. The song became used in dance videos but also in videos on the platform where girls would hug their plus-sized or just taller boyfriends with the song in the background. The lyrics of which go:

“It's cuffing season

And now we've got a reason to get a big boy

I need a big boy

Give me a big boy”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, SZA mentioned that the song was done quite rapidly. She stated, “That was [made in] 15 minutes at the end of a rehearsal. I just went in there, and they were like, ‘This is our "Big Boys" song. Would you be down to do this hook?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ I did it with my engineer, and he helped out with the song. It was cool." Lucky for her, the song didn’t need much past the stellar writing by the SNL team and her own vocal chops to make it one of the standout tracks out of SNL in a long while.