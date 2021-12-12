Kicking off the first of two Saturday Night Live shows this month before the extended holiday break was host and musical guest Billie Eilish. At just 19 years old, Eilish has already accomplished what most artists hope to achieve by the end of a long career. In an episode of The Hollywood Reporter podcast Awards Chatter, Billie sat down with best friend, brother, and collaborator Finneas O’Connell to look back at how their massive success all started 6 years ago when Finneas asked her to sing “Ocean Eyes,” a song he had been working on with his band but felt he couldn’t handle himself.

Music was “never not present” in her home growing up, whether it be sing-a-longs on car rides with her parents, sitting in on her mother’s low-budget music recording sessions, or attending choir practice, or singing about her activities throughout the day. Above all, choir practice helped cement her passion for singing. “Those years of being in that choir are to date, my favorite times in my life.” But at the time of “Ocean Eyes,” dance had been her focus and what she thought would be her future. Due to an injury, however, she was unable to perform on stage but was able to sing “Ocean Eyes” and collaborate with her brother. They uploaded the song to the popular music streaming site SoundCloud, and it became an instant fan favorite. She remembers turning 14 a month later and how “the whole year it was meetings, and meetings, and meetings” with managers and people within the music industry.

Since then, Eilish has released the 2017 EP Don’t Smile at Me along with two albums, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and this past July’s Happier Than Ever, both of which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She took home five trophies at the 2020 Grammys, including the four main categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She’s the first artist born in this millennium to have a song on the Hot 100 chart, and according to Rolling Stone, her 2019 album is “one of the 500 greatest albums of all time.” Eilish and Finneas’ unstoppable talent led to them producing, writing, and singing the titular theme song to No Time To Die, the latest film in Daniel Craig’s James Bond franchise. The song won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media before the film even hit theaters. The musical duo will also be writing three songs for the upcoming Pixar film Turning Red. There’s also a good chance we’ll see her at the Oscars as a contender this year, either for her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry or for Best Song in No Time To Die.

The world might be a little blurry, but it was clear Billie Eilish was ready for Saturday Night Live. She was familiar with Studio 8H from her time as musical guest in 2019, but this time, she served as both musical guest and host. So how was the singer as a host? Kind of amazing. She fearlessly jumped into every sketch with genuine excitement and proved that not only can she crush it as a musical guest, but that she can really make you laugh, too. And her brother and parents were right at her side.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the December 11 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Billie Eilish!

5. Hotel Ad

​​​​​Eilish and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon (she’s back!) giggled their way through the last sketch of the night. The two played hotel “desk ladies” Kathlyn and Kathreen in a chilling advertisement for a hotel chain known as Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn. (Rolls right off the tongue.) You know how some hotels act as a relaxing getaway? Well, this one isn’t one of those hotels. But it is the perfect place to hold an intervention, chat with the down-on-her-luck concierge Doreen (Aidy Bryant), and eat wet eggs. Please, for Doreen, see the cave.

4. The Night I Met Santa

Have you ever met a famous person that you never thought you’d meet and then totally blank on a normal thing to say to said person? That’s exactly what happened to Leslie D (Eilish) and her back-up singers (Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim) when they met Santa (Kenan Thompson). Sit back, relax, and listen to these women sing about their unique and uncomfortable encounters with the jolly fella. Perhaps if you do meet someone famous, learn from their mistakes, and avoid finger guns, unwelcome advances, and groping.

3. TikTok

Ah, TikTok, that app on your phone that drains all of your battery and prevents you from doing practically all of your responsibilities. Why would you waste your time taking out the trash when you could watch strangers do literally anything? Anytime. Anywhere. This clever (and disturbingly accurate) pre-recorded sketch is from the point of view of your phone screen when you spend what you planned to be ten minutes but it actually turns into ten hours scrolling mindlessly on TikTok. Sure, your Dad might really need you right now, but you’re too busy watching random people ramble on about celebrities, hearing what some guy has to say about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, or watching nurses twerk while their patient nears death. TikTok, where would we be without you?

2. Lonely Christmas Ad

Christmas is almost here, and that means you’ll likely be spending time with some family and friends. But unfortunately, there are many people that don’t have loved ones to visit during the holidays. This girl (Eilish) can’t imagine what it would be like to spend such a joyous holiday alone, and decides to hold up an invitation in her apartment window to her sad, lonely, and elderly neighbor (McKinnon) who is eating by herself on Christmas. The woman is elated when she reads the handwritten invite, but she does have a few questions. This heartwarming exchange takes a dark turn, and then a few more increasingly upsetting turns after that. Remember to hug your friends and family tight this Christmas. And be extra careful with who you invite to Christmas dinner.

1. Billie Eilish Monologue

Eilish was all smiles as she descended the stairs to the legendary Saturday Night Live stage. Wearing a dress that she said looked like “Mrs. Claus going to the club,” the singer reveals the real reason as to why she used to exclusively wear baggy clothes, talks about how stressful it is when fans and people on the internet assume she’ll always be the same person she was when she started out, and recalls a memorable childhood moment that made her think she wasn’t a good actor. She also reveals a picture of a 16-year-old Colin Jost, which is…something you definitely cannot unsee.

Next week, host Paul Rudd joins the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club with musical guest Charlie XCX for the last episode of the year.

