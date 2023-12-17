The Big Picture Billie Eilish's performance on SNL paid homage to the movie Barbie, featuring her hit song "What Was I Made For."

The performance mirrored the end of the Barbie film, including SNL's talented female cast members.

With a simple yet breathtaking performance, Eilish, accompanied by her brother on the piano, created an even more emotional experience reminiscent of the movie.

Billie Eilish was the musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live with host Kate McKinnon. For her first performance, she was introduced by McKinnon and Barbie director Greta Gerwig to sing her hit song "What Was I Made For" from the film as "Billie" was displayed behind her in the iconic Barbie font behind her on stage. The song, which has emotional resonance for so many because of what it means not only in the movie, but because of the power in its lyrics, has become a hit in its own right but Eilish's performance paid homage to the movie that made it as well.

Eilish worked with Gerwig on the now record-breaking Barbie, which earned over a billion dollars at the summer box office and qualified the film as a smash hit. With a soundtrack that truly had artist after artist all collaborating to bring Barbie Land to life, a lot of the music was bright and poppy like Barbie's world until we got to Eilish's song. Hearing it on the Saturday Night Live stage was just as emotional as it was in the film.

With just a pink polo on, her brother FINNEAS playing the piano behind her, and everything else dark around her, the performance was breathtaking. That is until Eilish took a page out of Barbie's book and made an already beautiful performance even more emotional.

Billie Eilish's Performance Mirrors the End of Barbie

Image via NBC

The moment in Barbie that features "What Was I Made For" comes when Barbie (Margot Robbie) makes the decision that she wants to embrace being a human woman. It begins with Barbie taking a breath and the first line of the song but quickly begins to show videos of women embracing life in their own way. Gerwig has talked about who these women are to her, which is why she was a perfect fit for director, but what Saturday Night Live did that made this performance so special was showcase the women who make this show what it is.

When you look closely, you can see images of McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ego Nwodim and so many of the women who made — and still make — us laugh week in and week out. The performance is special because it was a beautiful way to celebrate the success of Eilish, Barbie, the song, and all of the women who take on the comedy of Saturday Night Live.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 49

Watch on Peacock