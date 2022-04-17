The Saturday Night Live cold-open for Lizzo's episode featured an Easter wish from plenty of celebrities. The Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) asked the following celebrities to all come and talk with us about the holiday season: Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), Elon Musk (Mikey Day), Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney), and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

What's great about this sketch is that when Mooney showed up, I instantly thought that it was Jared Leto, but he makes the joke that he's Jesus first only to reveal that he is none other than Dr. Michael Morbius himself. Everyone else is either political figures, a public health specialist, whatever Elon Musk is at this point, a weird take on Britney Spears, and then, of course, Leto.

The cold open wasn't particularly note-worthy other than the inclusion of Leto, though it was worth it for how funny the commentary on the movie Morbius was. Mainly because Mooney as Jared Leto really doesn't want anyone talking negatively about his movie. Just be nice!

The movie Morbius is an interesting one in the sense that it was ba, we all knew it would be, yet for some reason, there were people who were shocked by just how bad it was. But it seems as if Saturday Night Live's take on Jared Leto knows it isn't a good movie. He just accepts that and asks that if you go and see a man rise once again, you do so without thinking too much about it (or publishing your mean thoughts online).

Comparing it to Easter is certainly a funny choice by the show, and it is part of the overall bit where everyone is talking about what's going on in the world and what to do on the holiday weekend, but it's still kind of funny to think about anyone going out of their way to see Morbius for the holiday. Not that we would know though because again, Mooney's Jared Leto does not want anyone to talk about the movie.

It was a nice little moment for fans of Saturday Night Live to have as the episode didn't really feature any of its past sort of bits for this Easter episode. Instead this is a nice nod to those sketches on Saturday Night Live episodes past.

Watch the cold opening here:

