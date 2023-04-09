Saturday Night Live never backs away from a fight, and after Ron DeSantis expressed his discomfort towards Disney due to their disagreement with his point of view, the legendary New York City program didn't miss the opportunity to make fun of the situation. In a perfectly adequate twist for the context of the issue, Bowen Yang addressed the politician and his comments in character as Jafar from Aladdin. The villainous portrayal made fun of DeSantis' style, speech and the culture surrounding Jafar himself. Even the Genie (Robin Williams) wouldn't be able to stop the roasting that took place in the Big Apple.

Michael Che hosted Jafar's visit to the studio, where the pair talked about the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which wanted to establish that education regarding sexuality and LGBTQ+-related matters should not be talked about in the classroom with children below the fifth grade range. The Aladdin villain wasn't going to hear any of it, as Yang was quick to point out that Disney was right to stand against DeSantis and the law he was backing, and that the politicians' hatred towards the media conglomerate was fake because he got married in one of their parks.

Yang has had a very successful career in Saturday Night Live ever since he joined the show as a writer back in 2018. After a year of scripting some of the series' jokes and bits, he was promoted to on-screen talent, giving him the opportunity of taking his sense of humor to the next level with some of Hollywood's biggest names. Just recently, Yang had Woody Harrelson as his gym partner, taking him to the most beautiful gym in the world during a recent sketch. Added to that, he was involved in another video, where the classic McDonald's character, Grimace, had an important revelation for the rest of the crew.

Image via NBC

The Last Iteration of Jafar

Before Jafar was seen in Saturday Night Live arguing against Ron DeSantis, another version of the character came up with nefarious schemes during the 2019 live-action retelling of Aladdin. Marwan Kenzari stepped into the shoes of the iconic Disney character who, just as his animated counterpart, wanted to prevent the protagonist (Meena Massoud) from marrying Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). With the help of the powerful Genie (played by Will Smith in this version), the romatic pair were able to defeat the villain, ensuring their happily ever after.

You can check out the whole sketch featuring Bowen Yang as Jafar below: