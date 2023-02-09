Every episode of Saturday Night Live is like a house of cards built on top of a volatile volcano. It’s all risk, all the time, at least in terms of executing the program (goodness knows the actual writing of the show can often be as risky as swimming in the shallow end of a pool). Trying to pull off 90 minutes of live comedy with only a few days to prepare... on paper, it sounds unfeasible. With all these risks, there are inevitably going to be seams in the project. Often, these seams manifest in the form of people breaking character during a live sketch.

What’s technically a “shortcoming” in the actual show, though, can often be one of the funniest parts of the night. These moments of breaking can be so funny that they can even lead one to wonder whether or not the funniest parts of Saturday Night Live are the ones where people can’t stay in character.

What Makes 'SNL' Cast Members Breaking Character So Funny?

Now, of course, Saturday Night Live isn’t only funny when people are cackling over trying to deliver funny lines. Throughout its nearly 50-year history, Saturday Night Live has delivered plenty of funny sketches that went off without a single unintentional giggle. Most notably, a swarm of pre-recorded sketches, like various Lonely Island pieces, have become iconic in just how hysterical they are. Since these are filmed before the show airs, the magic of editing can remove any instances of actors shedding their characters to titter at their surroundings. These segments alone demonstrate that Saturday Night Live can deliver laughs that go according to plan.

But there truly is something special on so many counts of watching actors break into fits of laughter while performing a Saturday Night Live sketch. A recent episode of the program hosted by Pedro Pascal provided several reminders of this, particularly in a haywire sketch called “Lisa from Temecula.” Watching Pascal and Saturday Night Live cast members like Bowen Yang just break down into giggles over both the performance of Ego Nwodim and an incessantly shaking table was a marvelous sight to behold. It proved especially funny in this case because Nwodim largely maintained her composure while performing such an oversized character. The disparity between her work and everyone else just cracking up added an extra layer of humor to the proceedings.

That detail speaks heavily to why actors breaking character on Saturday Night Live is so funny. A sketch that may have been just solid in rehearsal or in the table read can suddenly become hysterical when it’s infused with the unpredictability of people breaking character. The infectious spontaneous laughter of these cast members elevates the comedy occurring on-screen and can even help reinforce the absurdity of an extra surreal sketch. There’s no way to predict when it’s going to happen, but when it does occur, breaking character can be just the extra spicy kick a sketch needs to become legendary

Breaking Character is a Reminder of What Kind of Show 'SNL' Is

Perhaps what’s best about the presence of people breaking character is simply that it’s a reminder that everyday human beings run and perform Saturday Night Live. To break character and expose your laughter is to be vulnerable, to let your guard down, to technically “make a mistake.” Dating way back before Saturday Night Live was first going on the air, celebrities and their publicists have often tried everything and the kitchen sink when it comes to suppressing public knowledge of supposed “imperfections” about these performers. The guise of perfection must be maintained to continue a carefully packaged celebrity image.

But when actors break into fits of laughter on Saturday Night Live, it’s a peek into something much more human and relatable. It’s a cliché to say at this point, but celebrities can be just like us, messing up lines or being unable to stifle chuckles. A sense of humanity is vividly communicated through these instances of breaking character that makes these occasions as endearing as they are humorous. Plus, it’s nice to be reminded that everyday people are the ones trying to pull off something as ludicrous as a 90-minute live show on a Saturday night. Unexpected laughter keeps the preposterousness of this endeavor readily apparent.

The innate humor of these instances of breaking character also gets a lot of impact from how they can reflect the underlying dynamics and friendships between two people. This is especially true of former Saturday Night Live cast members Fred Armisen and Bill Hader, a pair of actors who were always working overtime to make each other crack up in countless sketches. Whenever Armisen would get Hader to burst into some laughter, it didn’t just produce unforgettable instances of live comedy. It also reflected a deep sense of camaraderie between two human beings. Being able to make somebody laugh is a signal of a deep connection and that’s just as true for Saturday Night Live cast members as anybody else.

Breaking Character Is a Recipe for Giggles When It Comes to 'SNL'

While Saturday Night Live is capable of delivering laughs even when guest hosts and regular cast members alike aren’t breaking down into fits of laughter, there’s something undeniably special about the comedy that erupts from breaking character. There’s a unique kind of humor that bursts forth whenever Pedro Pascal, Bill Hader, Ryan Gosling, or countless others find themselves unable to deliver their next line because of all the laughs coming out of their mouths. Not only is it a distinct type of humor compared to typical Saturday Night Live gags, but the inherently idiosyncratic format of this late-night show means that you’ll rarely find these sorts of laughs on other TV programs.

Just taking a brief look at the “Motherlover” sketch will remind viewers that Saturday Night Live can still make you bowl over in laughter even when everything goes according to plan. But sometimes, it’s nice to get reminded that this is a live show and that things can go wrong, not to mention the underlying friendships of the people bringing these sketches to life. Watching folks break character on Saturday Night Live can accomplish all of that and so much more.