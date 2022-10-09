The Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live last week with host Miles Teller got the transitional season of the long-running sketch show off to a very strong start. The meta Cold Open poked fun at the year of change and the desperate lengths people go to when they need to land a joke. Newbie Michael Longfellow shined with a clever segment on Weekend Update and Chloe Fineman put a sci-fi twist on Nicole Kidman’s popular AMC Theaters ad.

This week, Brendan Gleeson took the Studio 8H stage for the first time alongside musical guest Willow. The classically trained Irish actor (and father to fellow actor Domhnall Gleeson) wasn’t sure if his passion for acting would ever solidify into a career. As a child, his mother’s love for the theater was contagious. He went on to spend a lot of time writing for, acting in, and directing a number of projects for the theater, which made the leap to the screen all the more daunting.

But acting professionally almost never happened for Gleeson. For a while, he actually worked as a teacher before making the leap to film, and if it wasn’t for his wife’s supportive nudge, he might not have made the bold career move. He explained in an interview, “I was teaching English and Irish at the secondary school level and I actually enjoyed it, but in the summer of 1989 I was working at the Tivoli Theatre and the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, and I was making a little bit of money,” adding, “My wife, Mary, is very level headed, and she encouraged me. She was incredibly supportive. We both felt it was time to make the jump, and she went back to work at the Abbey Theatre in the first few years to make sure the family was taken care of. Also, I believe she just couldn’t look at me anymore.”

The Emmy-winning actor didn’t star in his first movie until he was in his thirties. At age 35, Gleeson landed a small role in Jim Sheridan’s The Field, (based on a play by John B. Keane), which would serve as the beginning of a very prolific filmography. He won a Jacob's Award for his work as Irish revolutionary Michael Collins in the historical television movie The Treaty and soon after was able to shine as Hamish in the 1995 film Braveheart. He then worked with director Danny Boyle in 28 Days Later…, Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York, Ridley Scott in Kingdom of Heaven, and M. Night Shyamalan in The Village. And we cannot overlook his fan-favorite portrayal of Alastor “Mad Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter films or his work with the marmalade-loving bear in Paddington 2.

Some of his most impressive performances have been with playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh. The 2008 Oscar-nominated crime dramedy In Bruges put him alongside Ralph Fiennes and Colin Farrell, the latter of whom playfully crashed Gleeson’s SNL monologue. The two star in the critically acclaimed upcoming film by McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherin, in which Gleeson’s Colm Doherty ends his friendship with Farrell's needy Pádraic Súilleabháin. Gleeson doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. He’s set to star in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz. The stoic actor let loose in his hosting debut and showed off his silly side in more ways than one. Things actually got a little bloody.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Brendan Gleeson!

5. Headshots

Headshots. Every performer needs them to jump-start their career. They usually make or break whether you are even considered for an audition. One emerging actor (Michael Longfellow) knows this all too well, as he is ready to get a few headshots under his belt. But everything changes when his grandpa (Gleeson) pops in to bring him the hat he forgot in the car. The photographer (Andrew Dismukes) is taken by the older man, as well as actor Colin Farrell who arrives for his close-up.

4. Blonde

Netflix recently released Blonde, a very controversial NC-17 film depicting several fictional moments in Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s life. Many are disturbed by the gratuitous sex scenes and troubling plot. If you are unsure if you should watch the movie, maybe take a look at this preview. In this unnerving clip, Monroe (Chloe Fineman) needs to cease her jitters before taking the stage. To help release the tension and remind Monroe that she is loved, Deb and Agnes (Gleeson and Heidi Gardner) arrive with big bags of fan mail to read to the star and get her confidence back. Things take a dark turn when the readers come across some less-than-kind comments about Monroe. In this case, being called a “flower” is not a compliment.

3. Try Guys

There is a lot of chaos in the world right now. The war in Ukraine still rages on, protests are turning deadly all around the world, and… hold on. We have a breaking news update from Colin O’Dougherty (Gleeson) who is reporting from outside the White House. At long last, the Try Guys (Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes), the courageous men who teamed up during their time at BuzzFeed and have since become known for—you guessed it—trying things, have broken their silence on the horrific scandal surrounding ex-Try Guy and “wife guy” Ned Fulmer. The three choke back their tears and unleash the disgust they have for their former friend in this brave news appearance.

2. Please Don’t Destroy - Tommy

At long last, senior year of high school has finally come for these four besties (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Brendan Gleeson). Nothing can stop them now! Even John’s mom is letting them drink alcohol. And of course, they have their Penn State applications in. Well, not Tommy (Gleeson). He’s actually been lying to his best friends all year and is finally able to come clean. Despite what it may look like, he is not a 17-year-old from New Jersey. He’s really a 67-year-old Irish man. Do you think his family will be mad about this?

1. Blood Oath

What? You’ve never done a blood oath? Neither has this tribe leader (Gleeson). After a century of battle, bloodshed, and bitterness, these two groups are ready to team up to fight a common enemy. Lord Vatour (Mikey Day) would like to seal this legendary deal with a blood oath. Super normal thing to do in Europe in 500 B.C., but somehow the other leader has never done one. He can only keep his very bloody hand and anger under control for so long before people start asking questions.

Next week, Megan Thee Stallion pulls double duty as both host and musical guest.