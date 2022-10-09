This weekend, Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live with Willow as the musical guest. One of the best sketches of the night was “Tommy” which saw the return of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, aka the Please Don’t Destroy crew. Simply put, it was a hilarious twist on classic high school coming-of-age stories.

The sketch saw our favorite comedy trio at a high school party gearing up for their senior year and college applications. However, their friend Tommy “Porkchop” Luciano, played by Gleeson, has a secret that he can’t hold in any longer. He's not 17, he’s actually 67 years old. This leaves his friend group in disbelief, and they start questioning Tommy on his past actions.

This sketch is gut-busting for so many reasons, but it mainly is due to how sincere Gleeson plays Tommy. This is a guy who just wanted a high school experience because of his love for Gossip Girl. When you compare that to the way his friends question him about them drinking after school and being comfortable being naked in the boys' locker room, this sketch will have you in stitches. This is before more humorous facts like Tommy being married since 1977 are revealed.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Brendan Gleeson Shows Off His Sick Skateboard Skills in New 'SNL' Promo

However, the funniest part of the video comes from the age-old question, was their friendship ever “real”? In the end, their friendship was real and, after some more laugh-out-loud moments where Tommy reveals he slept with Ben’s mom, they ride off into the “sunset” as friends.

Again, this sketch is as complex as it is brilliant. This could have easily just been a one-note sketch about an older man playing out his high school fantasy with the same joke repeated over and over again. However, Please Don’t Destroy taps into some classic coming-of-age genre tropes that make this one of the best sketches of the season so far. It wonderfully blends in some John Hughes elements together with the charming SNL absurdity that fans have come to love. The crew just has a great sense of escalation and their comedy comes from a very human place despite how chaotically random it can get. We’ve all had secrets that we’re afraid to tell our friends because we think it might change things. However, through this sketch’s comedy, it oddly reminds us that our true friends will accept every part of us and that bond can’t be broken. Even if you’re a 67-year-old man masquerading as a high schooler.

Please Don’t Destroy has brought so much refreshing life to SNL since they joined last season, and it’s simply smile-inducing knowing there’ll be more of the group's hilarious brand of hijinks in the future. Until we see them again, you can watch “Tommy” down below.