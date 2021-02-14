Saturday Night Live is about to get a whole lot steamier because Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is making his hosting debut at the end of the month. SNL's February hosting line-up has been truly stellar so far. At the start of the month, The Office alum John Krasinski hosted a bonkers episode with plenty of jokes about his NBC comedy and one very unsettling sketch about twins. After Krasinski came host Dan Levy, whose episode was one of the strongest of the season with plenty of fun Super Bowl-themed sketches and a memorable sketch about a theme park tour gone awry. Regina King followed Levy, hosting last night's February 13 episode with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff, with the actor/director cracking jokes about her role on HBO's Watchmen.

The news of Page's upcoming hosting gig is perhaps the best Valentine's Day news we could get. SNL made the announcement on Twitter while King's episode was still on the air. Page also shared the big news on his Instagram. In addition to announcing Page as the next host, SNL confirmed Bad Bunny as the musical guest for the February 20 episode.

Page is both a sensible hosting choice as well as a surprising one. It's sensible because he's one of the biggest TV stars right now thanks to the global success of Bridgerton. The Shondaland star has slowly been on the rise, appearing previously in the short-lived legal drama For the People, the 2016 Roots miniseries, Mortal Engines, and Sylvie's Love. Bridgerton marks a big turning point for the actor, confirming him as a household name with a bright future ahead. (He scored a 2021 SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his Bridgerton turn.) But even with the star status practically cemented, Page is a surprise because his comedy skills are still an unknown. That's not to say he isn't a capable comedic actor; he could end up throwing us a curveball next week. With all this in mind, Page's SNL episode just might be one of the highlights of SNL's Season 46.

Check out SNL's hosting announcement below. New episodes of SNL air Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Previous SNL Season 46 episodes are available to stream now on Hulu and Peacock.

