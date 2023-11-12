The Big Picture Saturday Night Live brings back its classic audition sketch format, showcasing the cast's impressive impressions of celebrities auditioning to read Britney Spears' book.

Chloe Fineman steals the show with her spot-on impressions of Timothée Chalamet auditioning as Martin Scorsese, while other cast members portray Steve-O, John Mulaney, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The sketch highlights SNL's talented cast and their ability to adapt the format to fit any story or plot, making it a crowd-pleasing and hilarious moment in the episode.

The Woman in Me had Michelle Williams narrating the audiobook, but what if another host of celebrities had the chance to take on telling the story of Britney Spears in her own words? Not to say Williams doesn't do a great job of telling Spears' story, but sometimes, you just have to wonder what could have been and that's what Saturday Night Live posed with a new sketch: Who else auditioned for the chance to read The Woman in Me? The answers may shock you.

The idea is a classic Saturday Night Live structure: You have a bunch of clips of people auditioning for something they clearly didn't get, and we just get to see a showcase of impressions from people in the cast. Though the episode was hosted by Timothée Chalamet, instead Chloe Fineman did her impression of him auditioning to read the book. Or trying to, anyway. Instead of playing himself, Chalamet did his best take on a director we all know and love: Martin Scorsese.

Fineman started as Spears, before moving into playing Chalamet. The sketch also featured Mikey Day as Steve-O and Sarah Sherman as John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson as Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Ego Nwodim as Jada Pinkett Smith. One of the more inspired ones was Fineman's impression of Natasha Lyonne, where she had a pile of cigarettes and that iconic Lyonne energy

A Classic Saturday Night Live Format

Image via NBC

This is one of those set-ups that we've seen time and time again, but it never really gets old. Not because it's something that is so funny we just can't stop laughing, but because the format can be adapted to fit any kind of story or plot. The Woman in Me fit with Fineman's ability to impersonate Spears, and we've seen the show do it for auditions with Star Wars, and other properties. They don't come back to it often, but when they do, it's great and this was one of those moments where it really highlighted how talented this cast is and how funny they all are, especially when you line them up in a rapid-fire series of impressions. Watch the sketch below:

