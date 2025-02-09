For nearly fifty years, NBC's Saturday Night Live has brought a steady stream of laughs to viewers in the comfort of their living rooms every weekend. During its impressive run, the show has introduced the world to some of the most iconic comedic talent of all time, including stars like Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Tina Fey, alongside hilarious and memorable sketches like "The French Chef" and "More Cowbell."

Throughout most of the show's time on air, producer Lorne Michaels has heavily encouraged its performers to stay in character to maximize the hilarity of each sketch. In spite of this, some of the most memorable moments in SNL's history have been when its cast members can no longer contain their own laughter and break character. This list will discuss the best SNL sketches that were so funny that the cast couldn't stay in character. There will not be any ranking; instead, the list will address the sketches themselves and why they made everyone break.

10 "Dr. Beaman's Office: Test Results"

Season 25, Episode 10 (2000)

"Dr. Beaman's Office: Test Results" stars the hilarious Will Ferrell as the title character, a doctor meeting with Tom (Chris Parnell) and Kathy (Molly Shannon) Framingham, two parents anxiously awaiting test results for their newborn son. Unfortunately for them, Dr. Breaman is perhaps the worst doctor of all time, as not only does he take inappropriate personal phone calls during his appointments, but he has also managed to lose their baby.

The cast members are able to keep it together for most of the sketch, but that all changes when Tim Meadows enters as Dr. Steven Poop, a specialist who Dr. Beaman claims could help the Framinghams' son. Dr. Poop immediately declares that there's nothing he can do, but he does show them that he can perform the robot before charging them $5,000. When the camera cuts back to Ferrell, he clearly does his best to maintain his composure, but when he says, "We misplaced your baby," he subtly breaks, causing Shannon to laugh and making the entire scene even more memorable.

9 "Close Encounter"

Season 41, Episode 7 (2015)

Since his first appearance on the show in 2015, Ryan Gosling has earned a reputation as one of SNL's best guest hosts. The Barbie star has featured in a number of memorable sketches across the three episodes he's hosted, many of which have also contained some hilarious character breaks. One of the best examples is "Close Encounters," a sketch from Gosling's first episode as host, in which characters played by him, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, recount their individual extraterrestrial experiences for two government agents.

Throughout the sketch, it is revealed that McKinnon's character, Ms. Rafferty, had a very different (and much more invasive) experience than the other two. As she recalls her night with the aliens, Gosling does his best to hide his laughter but is unable to stay in character as McKinnon's lines get increasingly hilarious and off-the-wall. Strong also uses the break to slip in a witty line about Gosling's character crying rather than laughing. It's a great moment that effectively highlights the strengths of that era's cast.

8 "The Love-ahs with Barbara and Dave"

Season 27, Episode 3 (2001)

The Love-ahs were an overly amorous couple played by Will Ferrell and Rachel Dratch. They appeared a number of times throughout the early 2000s, but their most memorable sketch was their third. In it, they join Jimmy Fallon's Dave in a hotel hot tub, where they recall their initial adventures in physical intimacy before being joined by Barbara Hernandez (Drew Barrymore), a former traveling companion whom they try to set up with Dave.

While Fallon was widely known for breaking character on SNL, "The Love-ahs with Barbara and Dave" stands out as a particularly funny break from the future Tonight Show host. His laughter is present from the sketch's opening moments and seems to be infectious to the other cast members, as every single person in the scene breaks character at least once due to the absurdity of it. Ferrell would later reveal he was trying to make Fallon break by getting "(my) foot on your crotch." It's a great example of a sketch that wouldn't have been quite as memorable without the cast breaking character.

7 "Super Showcase Spokesmodels"

Season 37, Episode 15 (2012)

"Super Showcase Spokesmodels" is one of SNL's many game show sketches. It depicts a parody of The Price is Right in which the host (Bill Hader) and two spokesmodels (Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph) painstakingly detail all the prizes that a contestant (Vanessa Bayer) didn't win. It served as a memorable highlight in the episode, both for reuniting Rudolph (who was returning as host) and Wiig and for the fact that the two famed comediennes repeatedly break character throughout the sketch.

From the moment that Wiig and Rudolph enter as their silly-voiced model characters, it is clear that they are having a ton of fun, making a break seem nearly inevitable. Wiig can be seen subtly holding back laughter early on, but her first big break in characte