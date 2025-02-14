There's a case to be made for NBC's Saturday Night Live being, arguably, the single greatest and mightiest, most influential show in history. From scrappy beginnings that were documented with varying degrees of truth in last year's ensemble comedy film Saturday Night, to an often very-funny present that can still nudge the zeitgeist, the show has never really lost its relevance apart from a close call with cancellation in the '80s. Some will balk and reference the sketches or even entire episodes that don't work, but the show has always been at least pretty funny, and when it really works, the very-much actually live sketch series is a uniquely exhilarating experience, hyper-relevant, confrontational and timely in a way perhaps no polished network content can match (on top of being simply and outrageously hilarious).

As surely as it has killed a few careers on live airwaves, Saturday Night Live has spawned some of the most illustrious careers in modern comedy history. The following ranks the funniest and most iconic SNL cast members solely by their contributions to the legendary series (many performers have fared tepidly or outright bombed on the show before going on to highly successful careers outside of Studio 8H). These are the absolute best Saturday Night Live cast members of all time, ranked from great to greatest.

50 Heidi Gardner

(2017-present)

Heidi Gardner is one of the most talented stars of Saturday Night Live's modern era. She's got the acting chops and range that make her indispensable, as she can play a Boston-born girlfriend from a typical boxing movie, a cheerleading coach with a southern twang, a secretary with a vocal tenor that makes her sound like she's from the 40s, and so much more. She fully commits with Josh Brolin as horny hostages during a bank robbery, and she drives the sketch in which she and Billie Eilish teach others how to twerk for a hip-hop themed Christmas show.

Gardner's most well-known work as of late is the "Beavis and Butt-Head" phenomenon, one of 2024's best skits. She usually doesn't break like that, so it actually says a lot that it took such an off-the-wall premise to make her laugh that hard. Then there's the intensity with which she describes ice cream in "Blue Bunny," and her terrifically clueless performance in "Barbie Instagram." A master of both line-delivery and physicality, this SNL veteran will hopefully stay a while longer. -J.G.

49 Al Franken

(1975-1980, 1985-1995)

Image via NBC

Not many can say they were there to see Saturday Night Live begin, but as part of the original writing team, Al Franken witnessed many of the creative and cultural shifts the show has experienced. Franken joined with his writing partner Tom Davis, who would also have a continued involvement with SNL. Franken was strongly opinionated, passionate about politics, and was able to combine the two for sharp satire on the SNL stage.

While he primarily worked as a writer behind the scenes, Franken made the most of his opportunities in front of the camera – often with a segment on Weekend Update. Franken’s most popular character, Stuart Smalley, was a fixture on SNL who often interacted with the guest host to provide positive affirmations and guidance before eventually starring in his own movie, Stuart Saves His Family. Tired of limiting himself to commenting on politics, Franken would go on to be a Minnesota State Senator from 2009 to 2018. -B.L.

48 Mikey Day

(2016-present)

As he effortlessly demonstrates in sketches like "Coffee Shop" and "Blue Bunny," Mikey Day has perfected the role of the polite leader of a group interview. Dial down the authority levels and you get someone like Matt Schatt, whose inexplicable marriages to gorgeous and successful women absolutely baffle news reporters. He also excels as an exasperated citizen in a city that's run by the Paw Patrol. Whoever he is in the sketch, he's got the timing and delivery down as well as anyone.

And he's not afraid to commit, either. His role as Professor Zander in "School vs. School" has him screaming so furiously you think his head might explode—and the chemistry he has with Jenna Ortega is so hysterical your lungs just might. He's also fantastic in that recurring "Science Show" sketch, in which he plays a young boy who can't seem to follow simple instructions. In short, Mikey Day deserves more attention—because he's been crushing it. -J.G.

47 Nora Dunn

(1985-1990)

Image via NBC

A Chicago native, Nora Dunn was a vital part of Saturday Night Live’s rebuilding era of the 1980s. Dunn charmed audiences with recurring characters like one half of the lounge act The Sweeney Sisters with partner Jan Hooks and insufferable film critic Ashley Ashley on the talk show Actors on Film.

When Dunn joined the cast in 1985, Michaels had just returned as Executive Producer and handpicked a new cast, including Dunn, Robert Downey Jr, and Anthony Michael Hall. The cast was largely replaced the following season, but Dunn’s talent and ability allowed her to be one of five cast members to return. It’s a challenge to excel on SNL in ideal circumstances, but to join the show during an exceptionally turbulent time and remain a cast member makes Dunn all the more impressive. -B.L.

46 Vanessa Bayer

(2010-'17)