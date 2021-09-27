NBC’s Saturday Night Live is updating their cast list once again for their upcoming forty-seventh season, which is set to premiere on October 2. The sketch comedy series will say goodbye to longtime player Beck Bennett, as well as Lauren Holt, who remained with the show for only one season, and see the addition of several new cast members, as two of its featured players have been upped to full-time cast members.

NBC has announced that Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman have joined the SNL family, making their debut as featured players as Chloe Fineman and Emmy nominee Bowen Yang move up to being full-time cast members after debuting with the show in 2019. They replace Holt and Bennett as full cast members, with the latter having been with the show since 2013.

Even with the departure of two beloved cast members, the 2021-2022 SNL ensemble is still looking absolutely stacked, with additional members including Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor, and returning featured members including Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.

The variety show has also announced its first four hosts and musical guests for the upcoming season, including a brand-new Emmy winner and former SNL cast member. The host/musician pairings for the first four Saturdays of season forty-seven include Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves, promoting her new album, Star-Crossed; Kim Kardashian and Halsey; Rami Malek and Young Thug, on the heels of Malek’s role in No Time to Die; and Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile, with Sudeikis returning to the show (which he starred in from 2005 to 2013) as an Emmy winner for Ted Lasso.

Saturday Night Live will return live on October 2 on NBC, as well as being livestreamed on Peacock.

