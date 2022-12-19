As Season 48 of Saturday Night Live kicked off, long-time fans of the show had already taken a hit, since the sketch comedy saw a whopping amount of eight cast members announce their exit over the summer. And now we know that nine is the correct number of new alumni: In a shocking reveal, Cecily Strong announced that last Saturday’s episode would be her last in the series after 11 seasons. True to SNL tradition, Strong’s send-off was conducted on a sketch within the live show.

In an Instagram post, Strong shared her last video at the Studio 8H stage – a rendition of “Blue Christmas” with guest host Austin Butler (Elvis) and fellow cast members Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, and Mikey Day. In the video, you can clearly see that Strong is trying to keep it together, and she finally breaks down when the song ends and the other cast members step on the stage. In her farewell post, Strong wrote:

“My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight...Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what i was doing and I was supposed to be there. I left that night around 11 after saying goodbye to everyone. I got stuck wandering around the building because none of the elevators went to the first floor and I was trying so hard to avoid having to go back upstairs to ask for help because I’d already said goodbye!!! I think I went to every floor trying to figure out if there was another exit I was missing. I might have even gone into a stairwell. I ended up going back upstairs and my soon-to-be great friend Colin Jost helped me out and walked me over to the secret night time elevator. It felt as impossible to leave that night as it does now. And my great friend Colin Jost ended up helping me again, this time by getting Elvis to sing me off (thank you Austin Butler you absolute kind and generous dreamboat). I’m sorry I’ve been a little quiet about it publicly. I didn’t want the extra pressure on something already so emotional for me. And I’m so grateful I got to have these wonderful past six shows to help me ease into it and get to meet and laugh and probably overly hug Molly, Marcello, Devon, and Michael who I think are not only brilliantly funny but really great humans. I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here. I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.”

Cecily Strong Was a Busy Bee at SNL

During her tenure at Saturday Night Live, it wasn't uncommon to see Strong featured in most sketches across each episode. She had some popular characters including Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with At a Party – a 20-something woman who could only talk superficially about subjects but did it anyway to seem cool and intelligent. She also played an ex-porn star who did infomercials, and Kyra – the host of the “Girlfriends Talk Show.” Strong hosted the Weekend Update and also did impressions of Khloé Kardashian, Melania Trump, Sofia Vergara, and many others.

Strong exits Saturday Night Live as the longest-running female cast member of the show. Fans will get to see her soon as she stars in Season 2 of her Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, but so far the actor and comedian hasn’t announced any other projects for her future.

