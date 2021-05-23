Sometimes thinking about what you’d ask your favorite actor can be daunting. But on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, we got to see what some students at New York University would ask their favorite actor, and how much they’d just ignore the rest of the cast…

When the cast of "Roommates in the City"come to a talk for NYU’s film studies department, two students (Aidy Bryant and host Anya Taylor-Joy) get to talk with them and ask them questions from students. The problem? All the questions are for Pete Davidson’s Max, the breakout heartthrob from the series. Well...they are less “questions” and more just everyone shooting their shot with Max while the rest of the cast gets asked hard-hitting “social issue” questions instead.

The sketch is so effective before it functions on two fronts. On the one side, what college-aged kid wouldn't love interviewing their favorite cast, especially if it's their celebrity crush? On the other hand, this is a hilariously on-point shot at terrible critics panels, junkets, and simply audience Q&As with celebrities, which usually end up focusing on the one actor everyone knows and likes, while leaving the other actors to ask uncomfortably serious questions they shouldn't be asked at all. May we never forget the “It’s not really a question but more of a statement” fan moments.

Throughout the sketch, both girls try their best to share questions with the rest of the cast but the problem is that the questions for them are about LGBT representation in media and how hard it is or about racism in comedy while Max gets questions about being a sex symbol.

If you could ask your celebrity crushes questions, wouldn’t it go about...as well as this did? At least Max seemed extremely interested in randomly texting with the students of NYU after the event and answering all their questions, even if the rest of his cast was not interested.

You can watch the sketch below:

