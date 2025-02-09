When a Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member, or even host, depicts a fictional character, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. The best ones come back again and again, like Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle, Adam Sandler’s Canteen Boy, Kristen Wiig’s Target Lady, Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna, and Tom Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins. Some SNL characters became so popular that they ended up getting their own movies and/or TV shows, like Will Forte’s MacGruber and Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan’s The Roxbury Guys.

But there are iconic SNL characters that remain memorable from their appearances on the sketch comedy show alone. These ones, and those that starred in movies, made such an impact that even decades later, fans still reference and quote them.

10 The Blues Brothers

1978-1982

NBC

Cast members Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi had a bright idea: they wanted to wear suits and hats along with dark glasses, even during the day, then sing on stage while dancing ridiculously. It didn’t really sound like a sketch. Indeed, as noted in the documentary Ladies & Gentleman…50 Years of SNL Music, the show’s creator Lorne Michaels initially said no, saying he didn’t think it was funny. As luck would have it, however, there was a few minutes gap in the live show, and the duo was given the go-ahead to “make fools of themselves.” They did, and The Blues Brothers were born.

The sketch was so memorable, so funny that The Blues Brothers really became an actual band and technically rank as one of SNL’s most memorable musical guests. What really stood out is that while they were acting silly, they could actually sing. From performances outside of the show to the musical film, The Blues Brothers offer the perfect balance of comedy and musical talent.

9 The Festrunk Brothers (Two Wild and Crazy Guys)

1977-1978 (1998, 2013 Guest)

NBC

These brothers are just, well, two “wild and crazy guys” who have fun in the U.S. after emigrating from Czechoslovakia. Yortuk (Dan Aykroyd) and Georg (Steve Martin) travel to bars and dance clubs where they try to acclimate but aren’t quite familiar with American culture. They desperately attempt to pick up attractive young women they call “foxes,” but they’re totally obnoxious and always end up being rejected.

Despite never actually having been a cast member on SNL, Martin hosted so many times and devised great recurring characters like this one. The sketch had viewers in stitches, particularly women who had encountered men like them before and could relate.

8 Opera Man

1992-1995 (2019 Guest)

NBC

Adam Sandler had so many funny recurring characters on SNL, but arguably none so much as Opera Man. He was a recurring guest on Weekend Update who would summarize the weekly news in operatic form. But he would add an “ah” or “oh” at the end of English words to make it sound authentically Italian. Think lines like “TV Guide-ah, 40 years-ah, you know what-ah? Nobody cares-ah,” or covering a recent celebrity arrest by singing “you unnah arrestah, you unnah arrestah, aero porto no sweet, you pack-ah da heat.”

The words he’s singing are so cleverly written to sum up controversial moments of the week. Sandler’s passionate delivery with his signature baby-like tone and wonderful weaving of operatic styles truly bring each performance home as he shifts from loud and angry to soft and quiet along with the background music. It’s a segment viewers don’t want to see end, sad whenever he sings the usual “bye byyyyye” and it’s clear it’s over until next time.

7 Debbie Downer

2004-2020

NBC

Rachel Dratch’s best known character and by the far the funniest is Debbie Downer, a play on the actual term that references a person who always darkens an otherwise happy mood with their constant pessimism. But Debbie takes this to exaggerated heights with her unrealistic concerns and unwelcome mentions of things like feline AIDs, apparently the number one killer of domestic cats. The most iconic sketch was in 2004 with Lindsay Lohan as host. A group are at Disney World, excited about their day. But Debbie keeps killing the mood, to hilarious results.

Dratch didn’t usually break character, but in the aforementioned sketch, every single cast member burst into laughter. The cherry on top each time she makes a comment is the camera closing in on Dratch’s face while she makes an odd expression and the sound effect “wah-wah” plays.

6 Mary Catherine Gallagher

1995-2001 (2007 Guest)

NBC

Mary Catherine Gallagher was Molly Shannon’s breakout character on SNL that contributed to her being named among the best Saturday Night Live comediennes. She’s an exaggeration of an unpopular Catholic high school girl who is awkward, eccentric, and hyperactive. She’s seemingly afraid of being in the spotlight, which leads her to do odd nervous things when on stage, like stick her hands under her armpits and smell them.

She dances around wildly in each sketch where she’s seemingly at an audition, usually flashing her underwear under her short school skirt. The sketch will usually end with her jumping into or on something, like a pile of chairs. But by the end, she always crosses her legs and jumps with her hands out declaring that she’s a “superstar.” For this reason, the character ended up getting her own movie called Superstar in 1999.

5 Stefon

2008-2013 (2018 Guest)

NBC

Bill Hader was a valuable cast member on SNL during the 2000s and early 2010s. One of his most memorable characters, and one of the most memorable characters ever from that era, is Stefon. A frequent guest on Weekend Update, he is a club promoter looking to tell viewers about the newest, hottest club in town. Each one has a ridiculous name that he says in a different voice, even sound effect. They were constructed from a torn down CVS, built “on a dare,” or even located at “the upper east side of a dumpster.” Each one is more bizarre then the next, a parody of real-life clubs with strange hooks.

He describes the club in an effeminate voice, always with his side-swept hair and signature Ed Hardy shirt. The club always sounds cool at first. But as he discusses the details, they get weirder and weirder. The clubs are for people like “dumb folks looking to get murdered” and they always “have everything,” like “rooms full of broken glass” or “a shaved lion that looks like Mario Batali.” Hader could rarely keep it together during the segments, which led to his signature hands over the mouth pose to cover it up. The character was reportedly inspired by characters that Hader and John Mulaney met in real life, and he modeled his mannerisms after a barista at a local coffee shop.

4 The Church Lady

1986-1990 (2024 Guest)