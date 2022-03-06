In this new SNL sketch, Chloe Fineman learns to get what she wants from the rest of the Saturday Night Live cast and crew. After watching Inventing Anna, the new Netflix series about the famed con-artist Anna Delvey, Fineman starts dressing and, more importantly, talking like Delvey. Fineman is the perfect pick to take on Delvey, or rather Julia Garner's version of Delvey.

While many have been impressed by Garner's performance as socialite con-artist Delvey, the main talking point around the show has been her absurd accent. As Garner describes it, Delvey was born in Russia, lived in Germany, and now lives in New York City during the show, so the accent needs to blend all three dialects. While accurate, there is no denying that the accent is incredibly silly. At times, the accent almost feels like it belongs to a caricature on SNL, so it's exciting to fans of the show to finally see SNL's take on Delvey.

In the sketch, Fineman decides to start talking and dressing like Delvey to get what she wants after successfully using the voice to take a sandwich from Andrew Dismukes. There is even a recreation of the opening credits of Inventing Anna, now titled Inventing Chloe, with a mural of selfies making up one big Chloe. In one of the sketch's funniest running bits, Fineman demands an NBC page order fancy food for the office and put it on her card, which he responds is a MetroCard. Throughout the sketch, the page comes up to her, desperately asking her for money to pay the bill, which she always fluffs off. To people familiar with Delvey's grift, this is, of course, referencing her insistence that she was extremely wealthy and could pay for anything, only to turn on her friends and not pay.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Inventing Anna' Ending Explained: The Price of Wealth

Fineman also interacts with this week's host Oscar Isaac, calling him "poor." However, in Delvey's voice, "poor" sounds more like "pueooor," which Isaac and Fineman repeat to each other until he realizes that she's calling him poor. She tries to redeem the situation by saying she loved him in Dune and to "say hi to Tiffany Chalamet" for her. Fineman also says what has become the most iconic Inventing Anna line, "I do not have time for this, I do not have time for you!" before spiraling out of control. Kate McKinnon saves Fineman and reminds her that confidence comes from within, not from a weird Delvey impression. She takes Fineman's oversized glasses before looking to the camera and noting that there can "only be one Delvey around here," restarting the cycle.

For everyone who has been desperately waiting for SNL's take on Inventing Anna, this sketch fulfilled that dream in every way. Like Garner, Fineman also looks somewhat like Delvey, which adds to the illusion. The line between Garner's Delvey and Fineman's Delvey is a fine, fine line, which really emphasizes how ridiculous Inventing Anna can be at times.

You can watch the sketch below.

Inventing Anna: 7 Things The Show Changes From The Real Story Inventing the character portraying Anna

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Sabrina Sternberg (44 Articles Published) Sabrina Sternberg (she/hers) is a News Writer for Collider. Originally from NYC, she now lives in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago, with a double major in Linguistics and Cinema and Media Studies. Sabrina also has a background in theater and is very passionate about theme parks. More From Sabrina Sternberg