During last night's Saturday Night Live, hosted by Billie Eilish, a surprise celebrity popped up in a sketch about Christmas Cards. A married couple, played by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor, look through the Christmas cards they received, which are brought to life. Miley Cyrus made a quick appearance in the sketch as herself, in a Christmas card with one of the couple's friends. The hilarious moment was punctuated by Cyrus and her banter with cast member Punkie Johnson.

In the sketch, Moffat and Villaseõr look at their Christmas cards, which come to life for the audience. Each card is reminiscent of some hilarious stereotypical figures we all may have in our lives, such as the couple dressed in white with an 'army of children,' or Pete Davidson as 'your cousin from Wisconsin' clad in camo and posing with a dead deer. Another highlight was Kate McKinnon, returning to SNL after being absent for several episodes, as your mom's unmarried friend.

Cyrus popped up in a card from the couple's friend Ruth (Johnson), pretending to be close friends with the celebrity by sending out their picture together as her Christmas card. Cyrus jokes that Ruth came up to her and said "you were Anna Montana" and that she hates Cyrus's music. Cyrus reluctantly takes the picture with Ruth after she implies it would be racist of Cyrus to not take a picture with her. Cyrus was likely at SNL with Pete Davidson, as it was recently announced they would be co-hosting NBC's New Year's Eve. Villaseñor and Moffat joke that Ruth is so cool for being friends with all these celebrities, despite us knowing the actual set-up of the picture.

Eilish appeared in the final Christmas card of the sketch as Villaseñor's high school bully, posing with her bored husband who likes to cheat on her and her teenage son. Eilish also jokes about her family's long obnoxious letter detailing updates on their family, something many audience members may be familiar with.

The sketch hilariously captured the weirdness of receiving Christmas cards from friends and family, and the surprise cameo from Cyrus was a delight. You can watch the sketch below:

