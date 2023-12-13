The Big Picture SNL Season 49 has been successful with great hosts like Adam Driver and musical guests like Olivia Rodrigo. The momentum continues with Kate McKinnon returning as host for the Christmas episode.

In the hilarious promo, McKinnon reunites with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, referencing Home Alone 2, as she expresses her wish to host SNL again only to beinterrupted by Kenan Thompson for missing rehearsal.

McKinnon's success on SNL opened doors for her in films like Bombshell and Barbie. Her comedic talent and sincerity make her return to SNL exciting.

Saturday Night Live has had a stellar first half to Season 49. Hosts like Pete Davidson, Adam Driver, and Jason Momoa have lit up the stage with some great musical guests that have included talents like Olivia Rodrigo. That humorous momentum looks to continue as we head into 2024. The final SNL episode of the year premieres this weekend with former cast member Kate McKinnon return for her hosting debut with musical guest Billie Eilish. It’s the Christmas episode and, in the latest promo, McKinnon gets her SNL wish.

The 90-second promo hilariously sees the Barbie star reunited with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in a homage to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. McKinnon is dressed like Kevin McCallister and, like him, makes a wish. Her wish is to host SNL and proceeds to go down the list of all the good things she accomplished in 2023, like playing the “hot one” in Barbie. Like the iconic scene from Lost in New York, the actress speaks from the heart. She admits that she misses SNL, with the music swelling in the background, but in a hilarious twist, Kenan Thompson interrupts her plea because she’s missing SNL rehearsal. It’s a Christmas miracle.

While McKinnon is best known for her 11-year run on SNL, her decade on the popular sketch comedy series opened the door for the actress to become a genre icon. She has starred in critically acclaimed films like Bombshell while also keeping her comedic identity alive with projects like DC League of Super-Pets, Office Christmas Party, and Ghostbusters. However, her biggest film role to date was in this past summer’s smash hit Barbie, where she played Weird Barbie. She was a major reason why the adaptation’s comedy landed so hard with fans. She’ll be reuniting this week with Eilish, who wrote the emotional song “What Was I Made For?” for the Barbie soundtrack.

“Classic Kate” Returns

Due to McKinnon’s well deserved success this past year, it’s going to be exciting to see her return to the SNL stage. Not just because the show hasn’t really felt the same since she left in 2022, but because she has such a unique ability to present the most absurd humor with the most sincere approach. Like Thompson said at the end of the promo, “that’s classic Kate”. There’s no better person to end the year for SNL, especially since the last time McKinnon and Eilish shared the stage together it was hilarious Christmas magic.

The Christmas episode of SNL starts at 11:30 PM EST on December 16 on both NBC and Peacock. Until then, you can view the new festive promo below and catch up on Season 49 on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

