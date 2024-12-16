Saturday Night Live is one of the most famous sketch comedy shows of all time, and it's now in the middle of its 50th season. SNL has been such a staple of American popular culture that it's been able to stay on the air for five decades, surviving Lorne Michaels' brief departure in the 80s, low ratings and reviews, and more. It even continued throughout the pandemic, making audiences around the world laugh about any number of things. It doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, either.

Not every sketch works, but when SNL gets something right, it can demonstrate comedic genius. That goes especially for its holiday-themed stuff. 50 years of being on the air can make almost too many funny sketches to keep track of, but covering nearly half of its existence and focusing on Christmas-themed sketches makes the task of pinning down the best ones much less intimidating. This century isn't even a quarter of the way finished yet, but keeping track of the show's best Christmas sketches of this century so far is still a great way to find something that can bring fans together for the holidays. Whether they come in the form of short films, live sketches, or music videos, the funniest SNL Christmas sketches of the 21st century have found creative ways to embrace the holiday season with the highest levels of humor this show has ever seen.

10 "You're a Rat Bastard, Charlie Brown"

Season 38, Episode 10

On SNL, there is the occasional sketch that comes across as an excuse for the cast to make as many impressions as possible. Season 38's "You're a Rat Bastard, Charlie Brown" is one such sketch, but the premise that ties all the impressions together is so funny that it elevates this above the others. Taking the form of a commercial for a stage production of "Charlie Brown," this play should not have any kids in the audience.

At the center of it all is Bill Hader's immortal impression of Al Pacino, except Pacino is supposed to be playing Charlie. That voice doesn't fit this child-character at all, and the hysterically terrible casting continues. Philip Seymour Hoffman (Jason Sudeikis) is supposed to be Pigpen, Edie Falco (classic Kate McKinnon) is Lucy, and much more. Along with those cuts to the very confused audience, this goes down as a delectably random Christmas skit.

9 "Best Christmas Ever"

Season 44, Episode 9

This ode to Christmas with the family begins with a husband (Matt Damon) and wife (Cecily Strong) sitting on the couch with some wine. The kids are tucked in, the fire is warm, the dishes are done, and all they need to do now is reflect on the hectic holiday they just hosted. The two reminisce as if they had a fun and stress-free holiday, but a series of flashbacks makes it clear that they had the exact opposite.

Building a playhouse, getting woken up by their kids at 5:41 in the morning, a political argument at the dinner table, and more combine into what only seems like an unforgettable time in retrospect. The tonal juxtaposition is hilarious, but the through line is that all of these moments were worth it. This wholesome message doesn't sacrifice any humor along the way, making for a sketch that is just as funny and heartwarming as any number of the best Christmas movies.

8 "Christmas Clothing Ad"

Season 45, Episode 9

Some people dress practically, some dress for style, and some are wise enough to search for a balance between the two. In the case of parents holiday-shopping for their toddlers, style absolutely trumps pragmatism in every imaginable way. Season 45's masterful "Christmas Clothing Ad" shows all the things that can go wrong, for parents and children alike, when the holiday season comes around and everyone is supposed to look cute.

Adorable family photos can come at the cost of comfort. A few examples include a woman who worked so hard to get her baby in a onesie that she wouldn't even change the baby's diaper at a party and a man who argues with his wife over how to put on their daughter's boots. Family bickering, satirical commentary, and a commercial parody combine to convey how and why these self-induced inconveniences return every year.

7 "Lonely Christmas"

Season 47, Episode 8

In "Lonely Christmas," Billie Eilish plays a young woman who sees a lonely neighbor (Kate McKinnon) in an apartment across the street. Trying to spread some Christmas cheer, she scribbles "Merry Christmas" on a piece of paper and holds it up to the window. The older woman sees it, and they start a conversation as such. Eilish's character invites her over, and the neighbor accepts. But she has some questions, and none of them are very nice.

In short, she's a bigot, which completely undermines the sketch's sentimental tone reminiscent of so much Christmas media. So, every time this old woman holds up an offensive sign, the result is tremendous. Eilish is very funny here (and in this entire episode, for that matter), trying to be polite but regretting more and more for inviting a stranger over. Meanwhile, Mikey Day's performance as Rutger cements this as a Christmas classic.

6 "Christmas Miracle"

Season 42, Episode 10

Ms. Rafferty (Kate McKinnon proving yet again why she's one of the best SNL cast members) was just crashing in a couple's guest room when she went downstairs and was met by a 9-foot-tall goat-man called Krinklemaus, who quickly put her to work. Instead of riding in Santa's sleigh, she had to run with sled dogs. While the other two were shown Santa's workshop and drank hot cocoa served by Mrs. Claus herself, poor Ms. Rafferty was taken to the reindeer stables to check them for worms. One of many excellent details is how those reindeer buck dozens of feet in the air.

Ms. Rafferty was dropped off at a closed Bank of America miles away from her home, but the funniest part might be when she says "Dammit Colleen, you're becoming your mother." The ending with Shart might be a bit much, but most of this sketch is so good that magical realism doesn't get much funnier than this.

5 "D*** in a Box"

Season 32, Episode 9

Some people are just natural gift-givers. Played by Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg, two guys sing a sexy hip-hop song about what they give their significant others for Christmas. Their very appearances are enough to make this sketch immediately funny, but, of course, it's the chorus that brings the biggest laughs. After singing in the verse about giving a special present, it's revealed that the present is just sex. Hence, the title, "D*** in a Box."

The verse where they give the viewers step-by-step instructions on how to give someone this present is hysterical. It didn't have to be explained, but the song was so much funnier for it. Then they go on to claim that this gift works for any holiday, which is dubious advice at best. The expressions on Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph's faces are great, too, especially when Rudolph's character mouths the words "thank you" with genuine appreciation. All in all, this is a classic for a reason.

4 "Home for the Holidays"

Season 45, Episode 10

Taking after the previous year's "Best Christmas Ever," season 45's "Home for the Holidays" begins with what looks like the ideal Christmas gathering and quickly undermines that with brief flashbacks of how we got here. Taking on the perspective of the hosts (Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph), this sketch conveys even better than its predecessor some of the stressors that factor into a Christmas gathering.

That argument the hosts have with their daughter about her getting engaged to a white guy is hilarious. Other great bits include a defective air mattress, a confusing TV remote, and an unlocked bathroom door that creates the wrong kind of lifelong memory. This is one of those sketches that households all over the place can relate to, and it shows why (despite being inconsistent) Saturday Night Live is still one of the best comedy shows ever made.

3 "A Christmas Epiphany"

Season 48, Episode 9

In season 48's "A Christmas Epiphany," host Austin Butler shines as a lonesome workaholic who's had too much to drink and looks through the dining room window of what looks like a happy family sitting at the table for Christmas Eve dinner. This well-worn trope has always had a pretty unrealistic aspect to it: how do the people inside not notice the man watching them right outside their window? Well, this brilliant sketch shows what might happen if they did.

It takes a while for the premise to kick in, but it's worth the wait. The mother of the family (Heidi Gardner) tries to convince her husband (Andrew Dismukes) to go out and shoo the stranger away, but he's too much of a coward. The way this sketch jumps back and forth between the man outside and the family inside is side-splitting, as everyone in the house keeps misinterpreting his actions. The movies this skit makes fun of are so old that you almost wonder how it took so long for someone to think of this, which is often what top-notch sketches do.

2 "Vincent Price's Christmas Special"

Season 35, Episode 10

Bill Hader plays Golden-age era actor Vincent Price trying desperately to bring order to his Christmas special. Unfortunately for him, he's the only competent person on set. The fog machine makes him cough, and none of his guests prove family-friendly whatsoever. Fred Armisen plays a very flirtatious Liberace, and Kristen Wiig is hilarious as an extremely energetic Katharine Hepburn. James Franco's reputation would plummet some years later, but his James Dean compliments the others very nicely for those who can separate the art from the artist.

Hepburn, who apparently lugged a tree across the entire country, winds up getting into a fight with a raccoon. Wiig's performance exaggerates Hepburn's personality to where she sounds totally out of her mind, especially when she says "I killed it, I did!" The way Mr. Price tries to play the spooky host but keeps having to break character is a riot. Along with that extremely 50s asbestos commercial with Marilyn Monroe ("it's as best as can be"), "Vincent Price's Christmas Special" goes down as a uniquely hysterical sketch.

1 "Santa Baby"

Season 41, Episode 7

"Santa Baby" is so ridiculously well done that it's hard to even know where to begin. Some kids take a while to find out there is no Santa, but SNL takes this to the next level by asking, "What if two people never found out?" Furthermore, what if they were so completely obsessed with Saint Nick that they would completely lose their minds when they're told that he's right upstairs? Even though he's worried by their demeanors at first, the host (Beck Bennett) of this neighborhood Christmas party still pretends that Santa is here because his child is right next to him.

Thus, the man's fate is sealed. What unfolds is an extremely tense scene in which Ryan Gosling goes full Nicolas Cage and Vanessa Bayer, who has never been better, has her character act like she owns the place. Everything from the writing to the directing to the acting is superb, and that ending is the star atop a miraculously priceless Christmas tree. This is Ryan Gosling's best SNL sketch, and it's arguably the program's best Christmas skit of the century so far.

