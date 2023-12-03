The Big Picture Bowen Yang's portrayal of George Santos on SNL was a gift and a highlight of the show.

The final press conference, where Santos sings his own version of "Candle in the Wind," was a perfect send-off.

Yang's performance as Santos brought to life the energy and chaos of Santos's lies in a fun and memorable way.

This is a goodbye message to George Santos. Bowen Yang's performance as George Santos has been a gift on Saturday Night Live. Since Santos was elected to Congress, Saturday Night Live has jumped at the chance to let Yang have fun at poking at the now disgraced Congressional representative. Being expelled this week, the real George Santos is now (hopefully) going to no longer be in the news and his lies will not be the topic of conversation, so the cold open for this week's Saturday Night Live was Santos' final press conference to answer whatever questions reporters might have.

The press conference was, of course, called by Santos himself, and he was begging them to ask him more questions but Yang's Santos got a perfect send-off by singing his own version of Elton John's "Candle in the Wind." This is, of course, after Santos said that he'd be compared to Princess Diana someday. The cold open set up a great episode for Emma Stone's fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, with Yang's performance as Santos really getting the episode off to a great start.

Having press like Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson asking Santos questions that are all about the lies he told in the past, and still not getting answers makes it even funnier to watch unfold when Santos does eventually go into his rendition of "Candle in the Wind". Even if this was definitely the end of Santos on Saturday Night Live for the forseeable future.

Goodbye, George

Seeing Yang's performance as Santos was a highlight on the show, and now that he is actually gone, it's bittersweet to say goodbye to Yang's performance. Getting to see him shine as Santos was hilarious because he really brought to life the energy of every single lie, and the chaos that Santos brought to Congress in a way that made it fun to watch on Saturday Night Live. For now, this was a fun way to sign off a recurring impersonation for Yang that gave him a brilliant last moment, and one that was really memorable because that version of "Candle in the Wind" with all its "scandals" was everything we wanted it to be and more.

