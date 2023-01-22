Sometimes, you know an episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be a good one based on the Cold Open alone; and that was the case when Aubrey Plaza took over hosting duties with musical guest Sam Smith. The Cold Open brought in a typical format: a sports round table. But it gave us a great look at some of the newer cast doing impressions as well as mocking George Santos, so it really was a win all around.

Fox Sports hosts (played by Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Molly Kearney) are surprised to find Rep. George Santos (Bowen Yang) as a sports reporter, but that's only the beginning of the chaos. Kearney played a great version of Terry Bradshaw, who is constantly talking about football still, and getting to see them have more screen time this episode was a nice change of pace. We also had Walker as Michael Strahan giving a pretty spot on performance as well.

The madness came in when Yang as Santos was on the field giving stats about himself that were all lies, obviously. Santos, who became infamous for just lying non-stop since becoming a representative, was mocked relentlessly in the sketch. Even bringing up Santos admitting to and then retracting a story about him being a drag queen.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Gives the NBC Page Tour During Opening Monologue

Yang did such a good job as Santos, which followed another brilliant imitation of Santos by Harvey Guillén on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Santos' lies is the trending topic of conversation around the internet, so it isn't surprising that Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.

Later, when they have Santos leave because he of his lies, Ego Nwodim joins as correspondent Pam Oliver and in the middle of her report, Kitara Ravache (Santos' actual drag name supposedly) appears to take over. Still lying, of course, but this time about drag stats. There's no way that someone like Santos could have 26 death drops.

Overall, it was a great way to poke fun at Santos. As the Santos' impressions begin to make the rounds, it is nice to see both Guillén and Yang as the first two to tackle it. Will we ever know the truth about Santos? Who nows but at least we know Yang will be there to make fun of him. Check out the cold open below: