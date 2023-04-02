You know what no one needs? Donald Trump singing songs that he is selling to his fans to help pay for his court costs. Quinta Brunson joined Saturday Night Live​​​​​​ as host with musical guest Lil Yachty and the episode as a whole was pretty fun and had Brunson showing us just how good she is. It started off with a cold open that brought out some of the "friends" that Trump associates with to help him make some extra money since he was indicted in New York.

Imagine, if you will, Trump released a Kidz Bop-esque album. Yes, that's right. He's bringing his "fans" songs like "Islands In the Stream" but instead of Dolly Parton, he's singing with Don King (Kenan Thompson). Titled "Justice For All" sung by Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, which is....unfortunately, a real thing. Truly. So it naturally lent itself to Saturday Night Live instantly making fun of it, because come on, can we really say that Trump wouldn't do something like a Kidz Bop album to raise money so he doesn't have to use his own?

Trump was played by James Austin Johnson, who has recently been the show's only Trump impersonator after Alec Baldwin played Trump back when he was President of the United States. He's proven himself time and time again as a great addition to the cast of Saturday Night Live and this cold open was just one of the funnier starts to the show in a long time.

Image via NBC

SNL Parodies Trump's Musical Career With a Fake Album

Trump claims that his song is the most downloaded song, even beating Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" on the charts. It was just, in general, a great funny take on a fake album. But Johnson's take on Trump brings out some friends to help him sing his songs.

If you have ever wanted to hear Trump sing songs like "Hard to Handle" by The Black Crowes then this is your chance! Saturday Night Live had some great bits recently with pop culture references. And they've been on a great kick with their hosts and sketches but this cold open was certainly something else because no one really wanted to hear Trump singing songs but then Johnson did it so good that you just kind of have to laugh about it. It led to him singing "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette and overall it was just a great note to start the episode on. Check out the Saturday Night Live cold open below: