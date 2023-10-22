Saturday Night Live is back, and we're getting creative and fun with host and music guest Bad Bunny! The musician is rightfully beloved by fans around the world and his episode pulling double duty started with quite the cold open to set the tone and bring the audience in to an overall pretty great episode. Unsurprisingly, the start of the show was making fun of the House of Representatives, starting with Mikey Day as Jim Jordan.

The cold open sets the tone with Day as "Mr. Jordan" having to call home to tell his wife that he didn't win the seat as the Speaker of the House. It results in him breaking his phone and being comforted by George Santos (Bowen Yang) who suddenly has a baby, and no one knows where it came from. Much like when it came down to Kevin McCarthy's election to his short-lived tenure as Speaker, Jordan is determined to keep having everyone vote for him again. And everyone on his side isn't exactly encouraging him to stop. Like Lauren Boebert (Chloe Fineman) who called him from a performance of Aladdin.

Even Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) is sort of on his side, even if he gave up on him, but almost everyone keeps telling Jim Jordan to keep making everyone vote until Congress and the government just shuts down because the Republicans can't make a decision at the end of the day. What was great is watching Trump quote "Creep" by Radiohead and point out that they don't play it live anymore (and not note why they don't).

Saturday Night Live Returns to Political Cold Opens

This is what the show has always been good at to kick the show off right. Without fail, they've always fallen back on making sure their political sketches are funny, topical, and poking at the weekly issues. When the show was paused due to the WGA strike, there was a lot of commentary we missed out on, and so to see them still getting their shots in at Lauren Boebert and the Beetlejuice debacle was pretty fun. Overall, it was a tame cold open and funny to have Day as Jordan even if we did have to hear Trump quoting "Creep" as a spoken word poem.