Saturday Night Live has returned with host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest boygenius. While the episode itself is exciting because Chalamet is the first host this season who can promote work following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it kicks off with quite a bang with all of the Republican candidates at a debate ready to talk about why they were the right choice to lead America.

Heidi Gardner brings to life Nikki Haley along with a sea of men on stage (played by Ego Nwodim, Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, and John Higgins) — they're all talking about their campaign for the presidency and why they're the best for the job. That is until they're paused in real-time, while moderate Lester Holt (Kenan Thompson) is asking questions, the nominees are paused by Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) who takes to the center of the stage. The focus becomes on him and we're forced to remember how the nomination may very well still belong to Donald Trump in this race.

'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Is a Dark Look at an All-Too-Possible Future

In the midst of Trump's speech, he points out that in real life, all the Republican candidates are still behind him in the race, and even with indictments and cases working against him, that doesn't seem to be enough to stop people from supporting him instead. Johnson's take on Trump, as always, is a stark reminder of how good he is at his political impressions, which got him cast in the first place. It is simultaneously witty, fun, and a horrifying look and what could really be the future for so many of us if Republicans keep going on the same path they're on. As always, Saturday Night Live's political commentary came in with a bitting punch and used a funny setup to show a real fear and problem we're all watching unfold to us in real-time. Let's just hope Trump doesn't learn how to pause time.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

