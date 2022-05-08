Saturday Night Live brought back host Benedict Cumberbatch to promote his film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and while he had a great show, it was also marred by the fact that this week news broke about the SCOTUS leak from Justice Samuel Anthony Alito Jr.. The show as a whole brought it up quite a bit, but it took over Weekend Update, with jokes from Kate McKinnon as Justice Amy Coney Barrett and segments all about the ruling and the ensuing protests around the country.

There were some other big news stories this week too, because of course there can't ever be a calm time to exist in 2022 and so there were some other jokes. Like new signs in New York City encouraging drives to slow down by telling them that they're entering New Jersey or that half of Americans identify as "Afro-Latino" which is, according to co-host Michael Che, that's what "Spirit Halloween calls its Bruno Mars costumes".

Even the news that was a little less than important than the Roe V. Wade news still wasn't that fun. It's just been an all around horrible time and even some of the jokes on Weekend Update couldn't fully make light of everything that's been happening around the United States. Though it was funny watching Che and co-host Colin Jost talk about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

RELATED: 'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Charles Entertainment Cheese Gets a Futuristic Update

McKinnon as Coney Barrett is, obviously, the stand-out of Weekend Update and not in a flattering way to Coney Barrett. It was McKinnon mocking her for over three minutes and rightfully so. She keeps saying things like "nine and plop it" or "do your nine" and hinting that those who are pregnant should just keep their babies and then after nine months just leave them at a fire station.

It's Saturday Night Live mocking the idea that many of these Republican talking heads are pushing. That babies can be adopted or left for someone else to take care of, but they're also not putting any money in those institutions but instead that just want to inflict control over those they think deserve it.

McKinnon's performance clearly was coming from a place of annoyance over what's happening, and it's why it worked but it was hilarious watching Jost just trying to mock Coney Barrett the entire time when McKinnon was doing it absolutely fine all by herself. It was a hard episode to get through but a great one in the end.

You can watch McKinnon's take on Coney Barrett here:

'Dear Mama' Trailer Tells the Story of Tupac Shakur and His Mother Afeni

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (377 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe