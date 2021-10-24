Colin Jost has surpassed Seth Meyers to become the longest-running Weekend Update Anchor in Saturday Night Live's history. Last night’s SNL marked his 155th episode hosting the beloved segment, whose past hosts boast such names as Chevy Chase, Tina Fey, and the late Norm Macdonald.

Meyers had previously held this record, hosting Weekend Update from 2006 to 2013 when he left the show. Jost first took over from Meyers as a co-anchor to Cecily Strong, but began co-hosting with Michael Che in the fall of 2014. Che is also on track to beat Meyer’s record of 154 episodes, with 147 episodes under his belt. Jost and Che have ruled the Update desk since, as well as becoming co-head writers in 2017.

Jost joined the sketch-comedy show in 2005 as a writer for Season 31, sometimes appearing as bit parts in sketches. He became a head writer for the show briefly from 2012-2014, stepping down around the same time he became a co-anchor for Weekend Update. Once his chemistry with Che proved to be Update-magic, Jost and Che became co-head writers in 2017, still holding the post today.

Jost’s time on Weekend Update has seen the introduction of many popular characters, such as Kate McKinnon’s recent character Dr. Wenowdis. One popular segment created by Jost and Che is joke swap, where the two swap jokes for the last episode of the season, often saying inappropriate and borderline offensive punchlines.

In December 2020, Jost was tricked by Che into making a joke about his wife Scarlett Johansson during the segment. Jost has confirmed that he and Che do not see each other’s jokes until they say them on air, which he remarked is both “thrilling, in a way, but also terrifying”. Last night’s episode also saw the return of past cast member Jason Sudeikis, this time as a host. This included a reprise of his Weekend Update character the Devil, who poked fun at Jost’s relationship with Johansson.

Jost and Che show no signs of slowing down, so we can expect to enjoy them on Weekend Update for many episodes to come.

