Christopher Walken Told Will Ferrell the Iconic “More Cowbell” ‘SNL’ Skit Ruined His Life

Lots of actors talk about how scary it is to host SNL. What if you flub the punchline? What if you break during the broadcast? What if your monologue falls flat? But there’s a flip side. Have you ever considered what might happen if your SNL stint was too good?

Oscar, BAFTA, and Screen Actor’s Guild award-winning actor and cultural treasure Christopher Walken appeared in one of the all-time great, most iconic SNL sketches in the show’s storied history when he hosted an episode of the 25th season in April 2000. “More cowbell!” I’ve said it, you’ve said it, it’s in the zeitgeist now — just don’t say it to Christopher Walken.

Former SNL star Will Ferrell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of his fifth return to host the late-night sketch series

“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken years later, in a play. I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life. People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’ I think he’s really mad at me,” Ferrell said. “From The Deer Hunter to Pulp FIction to ‘more cowbell’, that’s all he gets now.”

“So it made a lot of people happy… but ruined one person’s life,” Fallon concluded.

The pair also took a walk down memory lane about the fan-favorite "lovers" skit with Rachel Dratch and a wild night out with Vince Vaughn with a prank gone wrong.