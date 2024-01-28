The Big Picture An SNL sketch about a family watching old videos takes a hilarious turn when the son discovers his father may not be his real dad.

"The Barry Gibb Talk Show" makes a comeback with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake singing a version of "Stayin' Alive" about the movie Saltburn.

In a sketch about a lost bag, a helpful employee at the airline help desk embarrasses a woman by reading her diary entries in front of her crush.

This week's Saturday Night Live marked the second time that Dakota Johnson hosted the show. While there were some lower moments of the night, there were a handful of sketches that were incredibly fun to watch. Because, come on, we all know that Johnson can be very funny when she's given the chance!

With musical guest Justin Timberlake jumping in for one of the best sketches of the night and the episode having a lot of guest stars (like Shark Tank's Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran), there was a lot to unpack from this week's show!

Home Videos Hide Family Secrets on 'SNL'

When a family is going down memory lane, it turns into a traumatizing experience for their son. Andrew Dismukes plays a boy going through some family tapes with his parents and his sleeping grandmother. His mother (Johnson) and father (Mikey Day) are enjoying looking at his birthday party, watching his soccer game, and just enjoying their time together as a family. But when their son finds a video about the day that his father learned he was going to have a kid, everything quickly goes off the rails.

Dismukes is watching his parents on a Maury-inspired talk show, trying to decide whether or not Day is his actual father. Seeing both Day and Johnson go from mild-mannered parents sharing their memories with their son to fighting it out Maury style gives this scene the levels to make it one of the funniest sketches of the night. And maybe Marcello Hernandez is Dismukes' real father — we'll never know.

The Barry Gibb Talk Show Tackles 'Saltburn' and the 2024 Election

They're back! The Saturday Night Live staple "The Barry Gibb Talk Show" is almost always a given when Timberlake is around. Bringing Jimmy Fallon back to the SNL stage, the comedy series set up the sketch in the way we're used to — it works for a reason! Barry Gibb interviewing celebrities and never really paying attention to anything that they're trying to say never fails to make us laugh.

What took this iteration of the sketch to the next level though was Fallon and Timberlake singing a version of "Stayin' Alive," while making it about the movie Saltburn. We didn't know we needed a song about the bathtub scene until now. Of all the Timberlake sketches they could have brought back, it was nice that this was really the only time he was included in sketches, and the rest of the episode let Johnson have her moment as host!

Dakota Unpacks Her Romantic Baggage Over a Lost Bag on 'SNL'

Delta may have lost her bag but the two employees trying to help Johnson find it were not at all helpful to her love life. Johnson plays a woman named Vanessa who gets off a plane and can't find her bag. When she doesn't have her ticket for it, the help desk employee (Devon Walker) tries to look through her bag to help confirm that they are actually her belongings. What isn't helpful is that he's reading out her diary entries and talking about her bowel movements in front of a man (Michael Longfellow) she has a crush on.

The last sketch of the night, it was just weird enough to work, partially because the help desk attendant happens to be a nepo-baby, where the manager (Kenan Thompson) was the father of the man not being helpful. Getting to see both Walker and Thompson doing weird vocal performances and having fun as a father and son duo was nice, even if it meant that Vanessa didn't get to go home with the boy she liked.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock