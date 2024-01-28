The Big Picture Dakota Johnson's SNL monologue was a hilarious start to the episode, with cameos from Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon as Barry Gibb.

The cold open pokes fun at men's sadness over the end of football season, with football legends discussing shows they love and feeling left behind.

Overall, this episode showcases Johnson's comedic talent and why she should do more comedies, while also featuring fun cameos and returning favorite characters.

Dakota Johnson took the stage at Saturday Night Live again and brought us a hilarious show to help promote her new film, Madame Web! While we all know that Johnson can be one of the funniest people when given the chance, seeing her tackle Saturday Night Live is always a fun adventure. And this episode was filled with fun cameos, a return of some of our favorite characters, and more!

Overall, the episode was a solid one and a great example as to why Johnson should be doing more comedies, after we see her as Cassandra, of course! And it all started with a strong cold open tackling men being sad that football season is over and Johnson knocking her monologue out of the park in Studio 8H.

What Will Men Watch After This Cold Open?

With the end of football coming for the season, what are the men going to do? The cold open pokes fun at the lack of things for men. Kenan Thompson even poked fun at it being the "only thing" people can watch live. If that wasn't enough, all the football legends talked about shows they know and love and how they're getting left behind. Blue Bloods is ending, Yellowstone is ignored by critics. It's hard for them.

Then, they all somehow got on the topic of Barbie getting "snubbed" at the Academy Awards and the men said "Yellowstone is our Barbie," when they started talking about snubs, and the sketch became a circus of the cast of Saturday Night Live feeling lost. Their pain of not having football anymore led to the men all singing their own rendition of "See You Again" from the Fast and the Furious movies to help them cope with the end of the season.

Dakota Johnson Sets the Tone With Her Monologue

Johnson came back to host Saturday Night Live for the second time, and she used her monologue to remind us of the first time she came to Studio 8H. Well, the first time was technically to watch SNL 40, and she pointed out who was in the crowd at the time. Sitting near Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Sarah Palin, and both Taylor Swift and Donald Trump, she pointed out that Swift was now the most powerful person. All this was before she mentioned her musical guest.

Hosting the show with musical guest Justin Timberlake meant that he was going to end up in sketches, but Johnson pointed out that she had worked with Timberlake before in the movie The Social Network. That prompted Timberlake to join her on stage, talking about how he wants to be in sketches since he has hosted five times and Johnson just made fun of him for making this his "comeback."

The monologue ended with Jimmy Fallon appearing on stage dressed like Barry Gibb from his talk show sketch with Timberlake, which also came back later in the show! It was a pretty hilarious start to the episode and a great set up for what was to come. Because really, that can make or break the show!

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

