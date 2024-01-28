The Big Picture Dakota Johnson hilariously roasts the comedy team Please Don't Destroy in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The sketch successfully incorporates Johnson's dry and sarcastic humor, making it one of the better ones from Please Don't Destroy.

The comedy team is left speechless by Johnson's insults and fails to effectively retaliate, adding to the comedic value.

This week's Saturday Night Live brought us Dakota Johnson back in the hosting gig. What was new this time around was that she had to deal with Please Don't Destroy. The guys — Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy — want to be friends with Johnson but that doesn't seem likely. In a new short by the comedy team, we get to watch as Johnson goes to a brainstorming session that was quickly derailed when she couldn't stop making fun of the guys. They also tried to make fun of her back, but it really didn't work.

One of the best jokes of the sketch comes from Johnson calling them "Lonelier Island." That, and her just admitting that their comedy is just not her cup of tea. Throwing stars into the world of Please Don't Destroy without any sort of commentary doesn't always work, and it can be a lot to navigate their brand of comedy with your favorite performers. The sketch was made even better by the non-stop insults thrown at Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy, including throwing a nepo baby joke at them, and they didn't even think to throw it back at her! They were too stunned to think.

Sometimes, It's Fun to Watch People Get Roasted

When it comes to Please Don't Destroy, you're either on their side or very much wondering why we are watching this when we have Lonely Island at home. Every once in a while, they really do nail the sketch in question, like this one that just had an entire section of Johnson making fun of how bad their movie, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, was. She pulls up the Rotten Tomatoes score and everything.

What this sketch did, that many other Please Don't Destroy sketches miss, was really use the comedic timing of their guest to their advantage. Johnson's humor is often dry and sarcastic, and they nailed how to both make fun of it and use it in the sketch in a way that worked, even when they were getting absolutely "destroyed" by Johnson. This was definitely one of the better PDD sketches and a definite must-see.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

