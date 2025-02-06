If you grew up in the 90s like I did, Damon Wayans was one of the biggest names in comedy. He became famous for his run on Fox's sketch comedy show In Living Color before becoming a leading man in feature films like The Last Boy Scout and Blankman, but prior to all of that, he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. For so many successful comedians, SNL is the starting point that launches them into fame, but for Wayans it was a disaster. You'd be forgiven for not even knowing he was ever on the show. This is because Damon Wayans barely appeared on air, and frustrated with how he was being treated, he took it into his own hands to get Lorne Michaels to fire him for something he did on live TV.
Before 'In Living Color,' Damon Wayans Had a Controversial Short Stint on 'SNL'
