"Normally when [Kanye's] in trouble, I pull up immediately. But this time, I was like, 'Uh, you know what? Let me see what’s going to happen first.'"

Last week, stand-up comedian Amy Schumer hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time, and last night, fellow comic Dave Chappelle did the same alongside musical guest Black Star. News of Chappelle hosting the show ruffled some feathers. Given Chappelle’s say-what-he’s-really-thinking approach to his comedy, most recently surrounding the trans community (his Netflix special The Closer sparked serious backlash), people were frustrated that the Emmy winner would return to host, especially after such a sensitive episode as the one following the midterm elections. That all being said, Chappelle didn’t filter himself from being the Chappelle that his long-term, loyal fans have come to know and appreciate. The episode overtly addresses race, double standards, anti-Semitism, and even gold chains.

Dave Chappelle started doing stand-up when he was just 14 years old. His thick skin and confident persona continued to take shape over the decades as he dealt with critics and aggressive fans alike. Though he’s been regularly doing stand-up since 1990, his intense fan base started to form with his short-lived Comedy Central sketch series Chappelle’s Show, which he co-created with comedian Neal Brennan in 2003. The series wasn’t short-lived because of low ratings. It was actually a massive success for the channel. Surprisingly, Chappelle was the one to pull the plug on the entire operation during production of Season 3, even stepping away from a whopping $50 million contract. This, of course, led to swirling rumors about his personal life, which understandably made him angry. In an interview with Time in 2005, he explained, “There were things that overwhelmed me," adding, "But not in the way that people are saying. I haven't spent any of the money. All that stuff about partying and taking crack is not true. Why do I live on a farm in Ohio? To support my partying lifestyle?"

Though a shock to fans, Chappelle knew he needed to return to his first love—stand-up—and slow the overwhelming surge of fame down a bit. His career has since endured some ebbs and flows, mostly by his own design, as he enjoys spending time with his family on his massive Ohio estate away from the Hollywood noise. He, of course, has never abandoned stand-up, frequently touring the country and dropping in at popular comedy clubs, completely unannounced, and setting up shop for hours. In 2016, he signed an epic $60 million contract with Netflix to perform three stand-up specials, though the contract continues to expand. (To date, he has done six for the streamer.) In addition to winning Emmys and Grammys, he's also one of the recipients of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for Humor award.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the November 12 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Dave Chappelle!

5/5 House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon on HBO has been, as expected, a massive hit for the service. The new dragon drama focuses on the Targaryens, Velaryons, and Hightowers as they navigate the inevitable politics of succession. Fans have of course found something to complain about, particularly the casting of Black actors in “White” roles. Chappelle, though a fan of the show, says these Black characters “take him out” of the fantastical world. Luckily, he has a sneak peek of Season 2, which he thinks finally gets things right. This sketch was a clever excuse for Chappelle to bring back some of his characters from his Chappelle’s Show days, such as Tyrone Biggums and “Silky” Johnson. The sketch also features Ice-T and Donnell Rawlings, two frequent performers on Chappelle’s Show.

4/5 Potato Hole

Potato hole. Now that’s a fun thing to say, isn’t it? That’s at least what everyone over at P.M. in the Afternoon thinks! And they just can’t really let it go, either. “Potato hole.” Everyone, from the news anchors (Heidi Gardner and Andrew Dismukes) to weather woman Gale (Chloe Fineman) and sports guy Skip (Michael Longfellow), is baffled by these two words put together. Why? Well, they want to understand the meaning behind guest musician Willie T. Hawkins’ (Chappelle) new blues album, “My Potato Hole.” When he finally spills, the team quickly regrets inquiring in the first place.

3/5 Dave Chappelle Monologue

SNL monologues run usually about four to six minutes, but last night, in typical Chappelle fashion, the comedian took his time. The 15-minute routine broached quite a few controversy-laden, sensitive topics including Donald Trump, the midterm elections, and most notably, Kanye West. Chappelle spent the majority of his time on stage dissecting Kanye’s economic downfall due to his sudden onslaught of anti-Semitic comments and bursts of erratic behavior. He also cited the first moment Trump connected with the American people, how it’s a scary time to talk in this country, and gave his thoughts on the “observably stupid” Herschel Walker.

2/5 Cold Open: Fox & Friends

Many Republicans and Trump supporters were certain that the midterm elections would unleash a “red wave” across the country, meaning the Republicans would take control of the Senate and sweep the country. Even though Fox & Friends assured their viewers that this red wave was imminent, it never came to fruition. The Cold Open tackled this right-wing letdown with a parody of the Fox News staple show hosted by Steve Doocy (Mikey Day), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner), and Brian Kilmeade (Bowen Yang). The trio immediately turns against the former president thanks to the failing of the Trump-backed candidates. Trump (James Austin Johnson), despite being at his daughter’s wedding, calls into the show, much to the hosts’ chagrin. Also featured in this sketch is Cecily Strong’s chilling impression of Kari Lake.

Sarah Sherman, though still only a featured player on Saturday Night Live (come on!), is one of the strongest and most fearless cast members on the show. Prior to joining SNL, Sarah was best known by her stage name and persona “Sarah Squirm,” who boldly smashes together body horror performance art with stand-up. This style of humor is definitely not everyone's cup of tea, and she embraces that. She seems to have found her niche on the iconic sketch show on Weekend Update, where she enjoys sliding over to Colin Jost and twisting his words in an attempt to get him “canceled.”

Last night, Sarah took things to a whole new level and debuted “Sarah News,” completely taking over Weekend Update with a new intro, backdrop, and pink chair. The colorful comedian rolled over to Colin to raucous applause and explained (with an unflinching smile of course) how she is annoyed that they don’t make jokes about her. To remedy the situation, Sarah pokes fun at herself in Weekend Update style and is also sure to throw Colin under the bus, too.

Saturday Night Live will be taking a Thanksgiving break, but will be back on December 3 with host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA!