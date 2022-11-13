Despite years of unapologetic transphobia and courted controversy, Dave Chappelle was invited to host Saturday Night Live, which he did last night. SNL is no stranger to inviting problematic hosts (such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk), and Chappelle, who openly considers himself to be "team TERF", is the latest in the long line of the show's controversial and disappointing tradition. Chappelle, who is an accomplished comedian when he's not being transphobic, became a household name from his own sketch comedy show called Chappelle's Show.

Throughout the night, Chappelle would either talk about the sketches or introduce them when they were digital shorts, which is the format his own show adopted; as such, it isn't surprising that some iconic characters made an appearance in sketches as well. Characters like Tyrone Biggums, Rick James, and Silky Johnson were brought in for the night's House of the Dragon sketch.

The sketch began with Chappelle talking about how he is a big fan of both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. He also addressed how the new show in Westeros included more Black characters than the parent series; in the sketch, those new characters included three Chappelle's Show characters, as well as the inclusion of Donnell Rawlings and Ice-T. “Anyone out here watching this new show, ‘House of the Dragon'?” Chappelle asked to set up the sketch. “I am the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, I love their new show. And I got to tell you, I love that they’re including Black characters. But to be honest, the Black characters … they take me out of it a little bit. It’s that blonde hair and old-timey accents. It’s a little jarring, where are these people from?”

Image via NBC

The sketch, which was stylized as a sneak peek of Season 2 of the hit show, featured Chloe Fineman as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Michael Longfellow as Daemon Targaryen, as well as Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and Chappelle's various characters as allies of the Targaryen couple who visit the couple at Dragonstone.

The return of Tyrone Biggums, Rick James, and Silky Johnson from Chappelle's Show would have been cool to watch considering the characters' popularity if it weren't for Chappelle's string of controversies. The comedian has been publicly transphobic since at least 2017 and Saturday Night Live giving him a sizable platform is questionable and frustrating.

Giving his entire episode a watch would signal to those in charge that people want to see more of his "jokes" at the expense of the transgender community that he continues to double down on. However, if you just want to watch specific sketches and not the entire show, you can check out the House of the Dragon sketch below: