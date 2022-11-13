Comedian Dave Chappelle was the host of last night's Saturday Night Live, making his third appearance on the landmark series and the first time doing so since his controversy in 2021 Netflix stand-up The Closer surrounding the transgender community. While he didn't go much into that previous controversy, the opening monologue took aim at people currently going through their own PR nightmares like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving as well as calling the recent midterms, saying that "all of humanity depends on it."

The 15-minute stand-up opened with a "prepared statement" where Chappelle voiced his support for the Jewish community and denounced antisemitism, telling Kanye, who is still under fire for his recent antisemitic comments, that is how you "buy yourself some time." Kanye West was the focus of his first five minutes, making jokes about Adidas, which he points out was founded by Nazis, dropping West for his comments, with Chappelle saying "the student surpassed the teacher."

He moved on to another celebrity going through their own controversy revolving around antisemitism with currently suspended Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving. The basketball star recently shared a movie link that includes many antisemitic views, leading to him being suspended. Chappelle said that the NBA's growing list of demands to have Irving return to the game was getting out of hand since Irving can't be blamed for the atrocities that have befallen Jewish people throughout history. Irving can't be blamed for the Holocaust because he wasn't there and "he not even sure it existed," one of the many things shared in the movie he linked.

Chappelle moved on to the midterm elections that were just held, taking aim at Hershel Walker, calling him "visibly stupid" before explaining why he believes Donald Trump was able to strike such a cord with his base. Chappelle called him an "honest liar," with him being the first person that Americans saw within the system to come out and say the system is fixed because he benefits from it. He went on to say that Trump's win was "embarrassing" as a Democrat as the party was yelling about him colluding with Russia. "As time went on, we all came to learn... he was probably colluding with Russia." He moves on to the documents that were seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, and the Ukrainians fighting against Russia before closing by going back to Kanye, talking about how he lost $1.5 billion in a day. He closes out the monologue by saying that it "shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything" and that it makes it hard to talk to a crowd like he is, thanking them for their support.

Dave Chappelle's Previous Controversy

While Chappelle took aim at some of the more current controversial figures, he is no stranger to being up under the same microscope. The Five-time Emmy Award-winning comedian was put in hot water following his controversial statements revolving around the transgender community in his sixth Netflix special The Closer, comparing being transgender to doing blackface, and sympathizes with figures like Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, calling himself a member of “team TERF.” Chappelle's comments were heavily criticized, especially by transgender employees at Netflix. At a later comedy show, Chappelle discussed the situation, saying:

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

You can watch the full 15-minute Stand-Up Monologue for SNL down below.