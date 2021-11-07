Saturday Night Live has given star Ego Nwodim a perfect platform with the sketch The Dionne Warwick Talk Show and in a new sketch during Kieran Culkin's hosting, it may be her best performance yet. The sketch is simple: Nwodim plays icon Dionne Warwick, who became famous to new generations recently by her tweets taking down brands and asking questions about who famous musicians are. But the sketch is pretty much that same idea. Warwick asks her guests some questions they don't really know the answers to and she moves on from them.

This week, Nwodim's Warwick met with Culkin's Jason Mraz, Chloe Fineman doing a pretty spot on Miley Cyrus impression, actual Ed Sheeran talking to her about him and Elton John being friends, and then Nwodim's Warwick trying to face her fear of Machine Gun Kelly by talking to Pete Davidson dressed like Post Malone. But the kicker of the sketch wasn't really just Nwodim talking as Warwick but instead having the actual Warwick herself show up so they could, essentially, ask each other the questions no one had the answers to.

The sketch followed the normal format. Each guest came in, Warwick asked questions they didn't know the answer to, and then they left. Except she also clearly was not happy that John was working with Cyrus and Sheeran but still wouldn't call her up to collaborate with each other. Honestly, hope this means we'll get another version of this sketch with John himself coming on to answer to Nwodim's Warwick.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Kieran Culkin’s Best Sketches, Ranked

But when Warwick joined the talk show, things quickly turned into a beautiful nod to the singer and icon as well as playing up the idea that Nwodim's Warwick's favorite person was herself so who better to talk to on your own talk show?

"Darling, I'm not perfect. I'm just very very good," the actual Warwick says when Nwodim asks, in character, why she's perfect and it is truly the greatest addition to The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. The two talk a bit about her upcoming performances and make jokes about Warwick tweeting questions out into the world and hoping that Twitter will answer them for her but it was incredibly sweet watching as Nwodim and Warwick sang "What The World Needs Now Is Love" together. Nwodim is clearly nervous but the two sing the song beautifully and if that's what this talk show sketch was leading towards, it was a beautiful journey to get there.

Hopefully, this isn't the end of The Dionne Warwick Talk Show because Nwodim is incredible as Warwick but really, how can they top having two Warwicks in one place?

‘Eternals’ Credits Scenes Explained: The MCU Continues to Expand If you were a bit confused by the stingers, we can help you out.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email