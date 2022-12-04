Drake has a lot of ex-girlfriends and now they're joining together to unionize — at least they are on Saturday Night Live. Host Keke Palmer and the cast of Drake's "tingz" all joined one another to make a PSA about the rapper and how they've been used in his songs even though they barely were his "exes." Some were simply just his waitress at a P.F. Chang's or they called him about a car warranty and yet somehow, that became part of a song.

The PSA is simply stating that you can be one of the "tingz" if you have been part of one of Drake's songs in any way, even if you just met him at a club. It was hilarious to watch as cast members Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Fineman all stood up to tell their stories about how they were connected to Drake in one way or another. For the most part, it seems as if no one actually dated him, but the rapper needs little more than a brief interaction to include you in one of his songs.

The kicker from the sketch comes when Palmer talks about why she's there and how she is connected to the "tingz." Don't worry, she's not a character who did actually date Drake — instead, she's just actually Keke Palmer and her reason for being angry is because of the song "In My Feelings" which includes the lyric "Keke, do you love me" in the song.

What this sketch boils down to is that if you've been part of a Drake song, you might be entitled to financial compensation, and you can find peace with the other women part of the United Tingz of Aubrey. It was hilarious to hear them call Drake "Aubrey" multiple times because, for those who remember his time on Degrassi, we remembered him as "Aubrey Graham" long before he was known as Drake.

But this PSA is a warning: If you go into a club, you might end up as part of a song. If you go to any Nobu location, you may also become one of the "tingz." My personal favorite part is Nwodim saying she left a voicemail on Drake's phone about an overdue car payment that somehow made her the new feature on his song, as he sampled the voicemail. It was funny and a great bit, but we might all need to stop singing "In My Feelings" at Palmer.

You can watch the sketch down below: