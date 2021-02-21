SNL has officially addressed the hit Olivia Rodrigo song “Drivers License” — and the drama surrounding who it's actually about — and the sketch itself is one of the show's best in awhile. On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, the crowd was energized and the sketches themselves were far more consistent than they’ve been in a long time. So when we single out this “Drivers License” sketch, believe us when we say it’s really good.

Indeed, the sketch opens with a bar full of men playing pool when Page puts on “his song” on the jukebox, which turns out to be the sorrowful Top 40 hit “Drivers License.” What ensues is more than just a “men like a Top 40 song” sketch, as the conversation devolves into a debate over artist’s intent, and whether it’s reductive to say Rodrigo’s song is reminiscent of Billie Eilish or Taylor Swift. There’s also Kate McKinnon as an old man and Bowen Yang singing and dancing his heart out.

Really and truly this is a terrific sketch, and Page shows some solid commitment as he digs in deep as a passionate Olivia Rodrigo fan. And yes, the sketch does get into the drama behind the writing of the song itself, and about whom specifically it was written. But I wouldn’t dare spoil exactly how it tackles that issue.

Check out the SNL sketch for yourself below but fair warning, it will get this song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

