Watch: Eddie Murphy Reprises Gumby & Other Classic Characters on ‘SNL’

0

Eddie Murphy was in fine form during his return to Saturday Night Live last night. After more than 30 years away from the show that helped make him a household name, Murphy was back — and honestly, truly better than ever. Any doubts about Murphy losing his touch as his cooled down in recent years should be eased after seeing him host SNL. From what we hear, 2020 is going to be big for Murphy so, if anything, last night’s show was a helluva preview which also confirmed he’s ready to return to the spotlight in a major way.

Murphy absolutely delivered during his SNL hosting gig. Among the many delights of this final episode of 2019 was watching Murphy gamely reprise a number of his most famous characters in different sketches throughout the night. For us old timers who grew up watching Murphy on SNL in the ’80s or, at least, very much aware of those characters, it was such a trip to see them all back onscreen but updated to fit into the modern era.

Take the genius update on Murphy’s character Buckwheat. This is a staple character for Murphy, who updated the Little Rascal back in the ’80s with some very adult twists while still keeping Buckwheat very childlike. So, of course, it felt like a great move to bring Buckwheat into the 2010s by making him a contestant on The Masked Singer, which allowed Murphy’s Buckwheat to sing some songs and keep it goofy. Check it out:

Murphy reprised a few other big characters too: Velvet Jones, who appeared on a “Black Jeopardy” sketch to not only play the game but also hock some of his new merch; Mr. Robinson, Murphy’s riff on Mr. Rogers who showed up to teach kids about gentrification and squatter’s rights; and Gumby, who hopped on to “Weekend Update” and go spicy with Michael Che and Colin Jost. It was, to put it mildly, a total trip.

Saturday Night Live is on hiatus until 2020, but you can keep the good times a-rollin’ by watching the other sketches from last night’s show featuring Eddie Murphy and his iconic characters.