Elmo and Rocco brought their viral feud to Saturday Night Live last night with a segment on Weekend Update. Michael Che began by interviewing Elmo (Chloe Fineman) before bringing out the famous pet rock, much to Elmo's dismay. The sketch is in reference to Elmo's recent viral popularity and his long-standing 'feud' of sorts with his friend Zoe's pet rock on Sesame Street.

The main viral clip sees Elmo asking adult cast-member Gabby for an oatmeal raisin cookie, his favorite kind. When she sadly replies she has no more, Elmo responds he can just take the one sitting next to him. Zoe cuts him off, saying that her pet rock Rocco wants the last oatmeal raisin cookie. This causes Elmo to go off on an over-the-top rant, yelling "how is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco's just a rock!" The hilarious clip went viral in early 2022 and fans have unearthed dozens of similar moments between Elmo and Rocco.

Che brings Elmo on Weekend Update to ask about the viral clips. Fineman dons a human-sized Elmo suit, with her face where his mouth should be, and two long arms controlled by puppeteers. Her version of Elmo is thrilled to be on SNL and asks Che if she can host. Che then calls out Elmo for his "unhinged rants" about Rocco not being real. Elmo responds, saying he has already apologized in a long Instagram post, playing on celebrities apologizing via screenshots of notes on Instagram.

Che surprises Elmo by bringing out Rocco, who is pushed in a tiny version of the iconic Weekend Update chair. This causes Fineman's Elmo to go berserk, especially after finding out Rocco had to have a Covid test to appear on SNL. Elmo repeats his viral rant almost word for word, screaming "How is Rocco getting a Covid test? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn't even have a nose!"

Things heat up even more when Elmo finds out Rocco is set to host SNL next month. There is an insert-shot of an Instagram post parodying SNL's host announcements, showing Rocco as both the host and musical guest on an upcoming episode. Che plays into the bit similarly to Zoe in the original clip, listening to Rocco and relaying what he is saying. Elmo maintains he will not be gaslit before recreating another of Elmo's most iconic memes, Elmo in flames. The sketch ends with Elmo attempting to kill Rocco with paper—as paper covers rock—before seeing Rocco's family in the audience and backing-off.

The sketch hilariously satirizes the viral clips of Elmo and Rocco, and especially shows off Fineman's impressive impression of the classic Muppet. Check out the sketch below:

