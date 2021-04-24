Saturday Night Live announced on Twitter today that they will take it to the moon next week when billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk hosts the show on May 8. He will be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus. This will be his first appearance on the show.

Those who aren't familiar with Musk or his non-tech endeavors might be surprised to learn that this is not his first time dipping his toe into the entertainment pool. He's had a number of other guest appearances (as himself) both on TV and in Movies. Musk has also voice acted a parody of himself on the cartoon show Rick and Morty, and even had a role in Iron Man 2. Obviously, though, Musk is best known for being the founder of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla Inc., and one of the richest men in the entire world.

His musical guest, on the other hand, is no stranger to SNL. Cyrus has been on the show nearly half a dozen times as either a musical guest, host, or guest star. Outside of her SNL appearances, she's best known for playing the starring role in the popular TV series Hannah Montana and she also has a very successful musical career under her own name. She's the daughter of popular country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

So what's in store for audiences next week when Musk and Cyrus take the stage? That's difficult to predict. It's likely that, in line with tradition, at least one (if not many) of the skits will once again involve Musk playing himself or a caricature of himself. But will they get brave in the writer's room and script skits for him to venture outside of his comfort zone and really test his acting chops? Anyone who's curious to find out will have to tune in Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

