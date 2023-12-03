The Big Picture SNL created a hilarious sketch about Mama Cass' song "Make Your Own Kind of Music" being forgotten and then suddenly used in movies.

The sketch features Mama Cass fighting back against executives who refuse to listen to her.

This sketch stands out among other SNL sketches and showcases the talents of Chloe Troast and Emma Stone in a night of solid sketches.

"Make Your Own Kind of Music" by Mama Cass Elliot has been everywhere for the last year. And now Saturday Night Live is poking fun at it. Host Emma Stone knocked her Five-Timers Club episode out of the park with musical guest Noah Kahan, and one of the best sketches of the night came towards the end of the night with Stone playing Mitch, a record guy working with Mama Cass (Chloe Troast) and telling her what the future holds for her song.

Mitch is maybe a little too honest with Mama Cass about "Make Your Own Kind of Music" and explains that her song will be a hit but then be nearly forgotten for decades until suddenly it is in movies everywhere. Mitch and the other record label guys begin to act out possible movie scenes where the song could be used, as Mama Cass fights back, protesting that she doesn't want her song used in zombie movies or violent movies in general.

Mitch then makes sure to even have Mama Cass sing a slowed-down version of the song with a creepy music box for a made up Joan of Arc movie that he creates on the spot. It is the epitome of how every trailer for an action movie is nowadays, but it is also just very much a perfect summation of what actually did happen to "Make Your Own Kind of Music," whether Mama Cass likes it or not.

Mama Cass Has Enough

Image via NBC

This sketch is a perfect example of how sometimes when Saturday Night Live branches out of doing whatever is popular online or on the news, they strike gold. Mama Cass wrote a beautiful song that was then used to only make montages to or be an iconic moment for Lost fans, so what a way to end a sketch than to have her angrily fighting all the executives who refused to listen to her when she said no, right? Troast did a great job as Mama Cass, Stone nailed Mitch, and it was just a great sketch all around and really shined in a night of pretty solid sketches.

