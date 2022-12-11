Saturday Night Live brought out the legends with Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts with musical guest Brandi Carlile. The episode was as you'd expect. There were fantastic callbacks to some of our favorite movies and sketches from the past with them both. Martin and Short have a wonderful dynamic with each other, something that has been highlighted throughout the years with their movies and now is made very clear in their hit show The Only Murders in the Building.

One of the sketches that brought us back to the movies that made up our childhoods was a sketch about the Father of the Bride movies, which starred both Martin and Short. The franchise, which starred Martin as the titular father of a young woman about to get married (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and followed up by Part II which had him becoming both a new father again and a grandfather at the same time. This time, we get Father of the Bride Part VIII when his daughter Annie (Heidi Gardner) is getting married yet again.

This is the second time in recent years that we've gotten to go back to the Father of the Bride series. There was a quarantine special back in 2020 where the baby from the second movie was all grown up and played by Florence Pugh. But Saturday Night Live brought us back to Annie, George, and the Banks family once again.

Image via NBC

It was a trailer for the movie, and yet we got a lot of the plot with Short returning as over-the-top wedding planner Franck and Bowen Yang playing BD Wong's role as Howard. George Banks is in debt because of how many weddings that Annie has had throughout the years, including one where Nicki Minaj performed because this is, as Martin says, a Nancy Meyers kind of wedding, and you have to go out every time for them!

A delight of the sketch came when Short was being aggressively mean to Annie as Franck and saying she needed to get plastic surgery to be pretty again and insinuates that George Banks pay for his daughter's vaginal rejuvenation. On cue, Matty Banks (Kieran Culkin) pops through the door to show his disgust as the voiceover reminds audiences that Culkin, who is now famous for his role as Roman Roy on Succession, was in fact in the Father of the Bride movies and that you've probably forgotten. Jokes on them, I watched the quarantine special, so I remembered!

The sketch was such a nice call back to the movies that made Martin and Short mean so much to fans and was genuinely a nice way to end the show.