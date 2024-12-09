There have been so many iconic original characters that have taken Pop culture by storm on Saturday Night Live. The classic sketch comedy show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season and they wasted no time breaking the internet with their sketch “Bridesmaid Speech” during the Ariana Grande (Wicked) hosted October episode. There, Marcello Hernández’s Domingo was born. Now, after many viral moments, Funko has immortalized the heart trobe wedding crasher with a new Pop.

Direct from Funko and SNL, Domingo’s Pop is seen in his stylish all black suit. He's in a stoic pose with a microphone in his hand because he has to explain. The figure even has the relationship ender’s now-famous quote “Direct From Domingo” in a speech bumble beside him. There's a ton of fun detail on this Pop, including Domingo’s signature goatee. This Pop now joins Funko's expansive 50th anniversary SNL collection that the company released earlier this year. The description of the piece reads, “He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo. This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!” Domingo won't break the bank either as the figure is the standard $12 USD Pop price.

Direct From Funko Pop Domingo

Close

One can never predict what SNL sketches will be massive hits or which ones will be complete misses, but “Bridesmaids Speech” was made to catch fire in our new viral trend generation. What starts out as a simple wedding sketch featuring a group of bridesmaids parodying Sabrina Carpenter's hit song “Espresso”, quickly devolved into a hilarious explanation of how the bride-to-be was cheating on her fiance during her bachelorette vacation. Things like Grande's purposely bad singing and cast member Andrew Dismukes pitch-perfect reactions already made for a good time, but Hernández’s entrance made this sketch instantly hit legendary status. It couldn't have been better timing either as this episode debuted in the heart of the Halloween season. That meant Domingo was one of the hottest new costumes. The sketch would also become infamous on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram where people were imitating Hernández's killer performance. The SNL cast member has quickly become a fan-favorite in just under three years on the show and his star-power is only expected to grow from here. Domingo has already returned in a sequel sketch this season and invaded Carpenter’s sold out Short n' Sweet Tour, so SNL fans have definitely not seen the last of this musically romantic ladies man. Especially since the original sketch has already accumulated 13 million views on YouTube and 15 million views on TikTok.

Where Can You Stream ‘SNL’?

All 50 seasons of SNL are currently streaming on Peacock. The next episode of the show, hosted by Chris Rock, will premiere on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, December 14th at 11:30 EST. Until then, you can order your Domingo Pop directly from Funko's website. The figure is set to ship by May 26, 2025.