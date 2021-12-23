Anna Drezen, one of the head writers for Saturday Night Live since September 2020, has announced that she is leaving the late-night comedy show via her Instagram account. The writer, who has worked on other comedy hits like Miracle Workers and Girls5eva, shared her excitement for her show at Freeform, titled Praise Petey, and announced that she would be leaving Saturday Night Live to focus her energy and time here.

While it isn't the last we're going to see of Drezen, it was exciting to have her and her more outrageous form of comedy on Saturday Night Live. She has brought us some out of the box thinking with her brand of comedy and though she will still be writing for another show, it still is going to be interesting to see how the show shifts without Drezen there, who has played an important part in how the show is done.

Past head writers for Saturday Night Live have included Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Adam McKay, and more that have gone on to find great success in their careers. Starting in 2016, Drezen has worked on other NBC-based properties like their Peacock series Girls5eva, but only joined the ranks of head writer alongside Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette last year.

With the uncertainty of how the show will work in the new year, given the rise in COVID cases preventing it from having a "normal" Christmas special, it seems like the right move for Drezen as she heads to Praise Petey, But Drezen clearly was an incredibly talented and important part of Saturday Night Live and we'll miss her absurd ideas like the "Romano Tours" sketch from the Adam Sandler episode. Check out Drezen's Instagram post announcement below.

