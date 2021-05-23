Saturday Night Live took all the shots with a sketch called Hollywood Squares and making fun of the old game show that featured some of our favorite celebrities. While the show was famous from the '60s on, it became extremely popular in the '90s where Gilbert Gottfried would often take the center square. But with the '90s comes a slew of guests that are problematic in modern times.

So that’s exactly what this sketch is making fun of! With celebrities like Chloe Fineman’s Baby Spice and the Olsen twins, we get to see a throwback to a different time in pop culture and that includes...well, Alex Moffat playing Matt Lauer.

The Hollywood Squares sketch is hilarious for a lot of reasons but mainly because the show is a reminder of just how many people we had on those game shows that are...not great. With theSaturday Night Live sketch taking on the likes of Bill Cosby, Jared Fogle, and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, the sketch is truly a beautiful call out towards what we used to just let happen as well as those who have had their true colors shown to the world.

What’s so funny about it is the cut to inserts that explain why the show doesn’t work for the modern audience and why certain bits were cut. Like when Kenan Thompson’s Bill Cosby is announced and it instantly pops up and cuts out his entire bit. Or when it cuts from the insert to Chris Redd’s contestant saying that he didn’t like Dunham’s impression with his cornbread character to which he calls out as “Dunham” doing it and not the cornbread character.

For so long, we’ve not been able to return to the game shows from when we were growing up. Hollywood Squares was such an important part of the pop culture fabric, with references in shows like The Nanny(when Maxwell ends up on the show because Andrew Lloyd Webber cannot make it). The game show was such a weirdly specific part of the pop culture zeitgeist and if we return to them via rewatch, it occasionally comes with an unfortunate reminder of certain celebrities we know too much about now — like that first episode of Supermarket Sweep on Netflix that asks questions about Hollywood Hotties, includingMel Gibson.

