Saturday Night Live had an interesting week that led to a strange Christmas episode for the live comedy show. When many cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the show decided to cancel their live audience and adjust who was doing the live performance. With host Paul Rudd, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club (a Saturday Night Live staple) and he was joined by Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che to show what sketches they did film beforehand and what sketches from Christmases past that people love.

There is one particular sketch that they filmed earlier in the week which was a hilarious look at what mothers really want for Christmas: Grandkids. In the sketch, Rudd plays a director named Casey Homegoods who works for the store Homegoods and is asking Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant about their holiday wishlists.

Moms clearly just want grandkids if this sketch has anything to say about it. After some coaxing, Casey Homegoods finally gets Evelyn and Eileen to talk about what they want and it isn't exactly what Casey was looking for. "Can you just say sweater?" he asks eventually because no matter what they ask for, both Evelyn and Eileen add grandchildren to their wish.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Paul Rudd’s Best Sketches, Ranked

"The thing about Homegoods is that we can't actually sell grandchildren," Rudd finally says and suggests that they start talking about gifts for other people on their list, which proves to be a mistake when both Eileen and Evelyn start talking about how they want Kelsey to be "fertilized" by McKinnon's son so that they can have grandchildren. "Fulfill the wedding promise," McKinnon says and it truly goes from a normal mother just wanting grandkids to an absolutely off the walls video that has Rudd saying "what?" behind the camera more often than not.

But in the end, both Evelyn and Eileen get their Christmas wish when Kelsey calls them to tell them that she is pregnant and Rudd's Casey realizes that he, who has no children, wants to be a grandparent so he has the freedom to have weird opinions or have confrontations with their grandkids but then do the math on how long they have left so their grandkids decide not to bother.

It is a typical run of the mill Saturday Night Live holiday sketch but it works because of Rudd's dedication to just trying to get this commercial going and it was a great treat.

'SNL': Paul Rudd and Charli XCX Sing in Quirky "Christmas Socks" Sketch “ It’s a heartfelt song about a magical moment between a boy and a strange man at a department store.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email