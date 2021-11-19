The holiday season is right around the corner and Saturday Night Live will make most people happier than ever with their final two hosts of 2021. First up on December 11 is seven-time Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish who will serve as both the musical guest and host for the episode. This will be her second time as the musical guest, but her first time as the actual host of the show.

The popular artist is having a killer year as she won a Grammy for Record of the Year for her song “Everything I Wanted,” she released her second studio album Happier Than Ever to much critical acclaim, and she sang the title track for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die which also won her a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media. She also released a documentary on Apple TV+ entitled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and a concert film Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney+. The singer-songwriter has a lot of new musical material to work with since her last appearance on the show in 2019 and it will be fun to see Eilish flex her acting chops.

The following week on December 18 actor Paul Rudd will join the Five-Timers Club on SNL as the host with musical guest Charli XCX, who will make her second appearance on the program. Like Eilish, Rudd has also had a pretty stellar 2021 with the new hit sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife which releases in theaters tomorrow, and the Apple TV+’s miniseries The Shrink Next Door. However, arguably his biggest accomplishment this year has been being named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. There will most likely be ample jokes thrown his way on that subject as Rudd himself has been very lighthearted about the subject.

However, before those episodes air in December, SNL will have its last show this week on November 20 before the Thanksgiving break. The host of that show will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breakout star Simu Liu and musical guest Saweetie. The popular sketch comedy show looks to end off the year on a hilariously high note and for all the latest news on SNL, stick with Collider.

