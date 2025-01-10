Two fan-favorite hosts are returning to Studio 8H this January. Dave Chappelle and Timothée Chalamet will host Saturday Night Live this month in the leadup to the venerable sketch comedy show's 50th anniversary. Chappelle will host on January 18, while Chalamet will host on January 25.

This will be Chappelle's fourth time hosting the show; his first hosting gig was in the emotionally fraught post-election episode in 2016, and he subsequently hosted in 2020 and 2022. Rapper GloRilla, who released her debut album Glorious late last year, will be that episode's musical guest. The comedian has courted controversy in recent years with transphobic jokes in his popular series of Netflix specials. This will be Chalamet's third hosting stint, after hosting in 2020 and 2023; however, this time he's pulling double duty as both host and musical guest. Chalamet recently proved his musical bonafides with an acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown; what he intends to perform on-stage at SNL is currently also completely unknown.

