Only three more episodes before the end of the show's 46th season.

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for their final two episodes of the show’s 46th season.

The May 15th episode will feature Keegan-Michael Key making his SNL hosting debut, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Key will soon be starring alongside SNL alum Cecily Strong in the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, which debuts on Apple TV+ on July 16. Schmigadoon! is also executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. Rodrigo will be performing, after her song “Driver’s License” was recently #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

For the season finale on May 22, Anya Taylor-Joy will also be making her SNL debut, alongside musical guest Lil Nas X. Taylor-Joy recently earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film for her work in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Lil Nas X has also had massive success with his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” with Lil Nas X saying he will be debuting a new song on Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live will be returning this week for the first time since April 10, with Elon Musk hosting and Miley Cyrus acting as the musical guest on May 8. Musk’s hosting has been quite controversial since its announcement, with Saturday Night Live even saying cast members will not be required to participate in the show for that week. Key, Taylor-Joy, and Musk are just several first-time hosts that Saturday Night Live has had this year, including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Regé-Jean Page, Dan Levy, and Issa Rae, just to name a few.

Saturday Night Live will be new for the next three weeks, starting with the Musk/Cyrus episode on May 8, Key/Rodrigo on May 15, and Taylor-Joy/Lil Nas X on May 22 for the season finale.

